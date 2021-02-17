Prince Philip admitted to hospital – Buckingham Palace

Britain’s Prince Philip was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday evening as a precautionary measure on the advice of his doctor after feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace has said.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening.

“The Duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor, after feeling unwell.

“The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest.”

More to follow...

Read More

PA Media