| 9.8°C Dublin

Prince Philip admitted to hospital – Buckingham Palace

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh Expand

Close

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh

Independent.ie Newsdesk Twitter Email

Britain’s Prince Philip was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday evening as a precautionary measure on the advice of his doctor after feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace has said.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening.

“The Duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor, after feeling unwell.

“The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest.”

More to follow...

Daily Digest Newsletter

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning and evening.

This field is required

Read More

PA Media

Most Watched

Privacy