Prince Harry’s Spare may be the fastest-selling non-fiction book, but it’s really about the power of fiction

Spare exposes the careful stagecraft that sustains Britain’s monarchy, but the prince pulls back from fully unravelling the narrative on which his lifetime of privilege is built

&lsquo;Fairytale&rsquo;: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have given contrasting takes on their relationship. Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Expand
Prince Harry and Prince William on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 2018 to watch an RAF flypast. Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Expand
Prince Harry's Spare went on sale this week. Photo by Ida Marie Odgaard/Reuters Expand

Prince Harry and Prince William on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 2018 to watch an RAF flypast. Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry's Spare went on sale this week. Photo by Ida Marie Odgaard/Reuters

Meadhbh McGrath

Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, opens with a clandestine meeting with his “Pa” Charles and brother “Willy” following the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip. As he awaits their arrival at Frogmore gardens in Windsor, he considers a supposed Gothic ruin looming behind him, “which in reality was no more Gothic than the Millennium Wheel”.

Some clever architect, some bit of stagecraft. Like so much around here,” he muses. Zing!

