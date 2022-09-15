Prince Harry’s ‘score-settling’ memoir delayed to 2023 as Queen Elizabeth’s death means a new version needed

Peter Phillips, Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Edward follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into Westminster Hall, London, yesterday. Photo by Jacob King/Getty

Prince Harry’s memoir is expected to be delayed because of the mourning period following Queen Elizabeth’s death and it is now likely to be published next year, sources have confirmed.

Ever since it was announced last summer, the book has cast a long shadow over Britain’s royal family amid fears that it will be used to settle scores.

It was originally scheduled for release in “late 2022” and was expected to appear in time to cash in on the Christmas market.

But the death of the queen a week ago has thrown the long-held publication and publicity plans into turmoil.

King Charles announced on Friday the royal family would remain in mourning until seven days after the queen’s funeral on Monday.

Protocol dictates that official duties are then gradually phased in as appropriate, with military and charity engagements likely to be given priority and personal projects coming later.

A source close to Prince Harry and his wife Meghan indicated the book would not now come out as planned, as the couple respect a mourning period that is likely to last well beyond the official 10 days.

Archetypes, Meghan’s Spotify podcast, is said to have been put on hold for up to six weeks as a mark of respect.

Prince Harry’s manuscript, ghostwritten by American author JR Moehringer, is understood to have been finished some time ago.

But the queen’s death means Harry’s book will likely have to be updated throughout.

With publication delayed, he will have time to write additional chapters about his grandmother’s death.

No members of the royal family, their aides or lawyers have had sight of the book in any form. Neither have they been told when it is due to be published.

Such is the alleged “bad blood” between Prince Harry and his brother William that the former did not even tell the latter he was coming to the UK this month for a series of charity engagements. Prince William and wife Kate, it is understood, found out about the visit via media reports.

In the event, the timing of Harry and Meghan’s trip meant they were in the country when the queen died.

Harry flew up to Balmoral last Thursday, separately from other members of his family, but arrived 90 minutes after Buckingham Palace announced her death. He left alone early the next morning.

Prince Harry and Meghan, who are staying at Frogmore Cottage, their home on the Windsor estate, joined Prince William and his wife Kate for a 40-minute walkabout in Windsor on Saturday.

They joined other members of the family at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening as the queen’s body arrived there from Scotland.

King Charles used his first televised address to Britain and the Commonwealth on Friday to offer an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan, expressing his love for them “as they continue to build their lives overseas”.

It was later confirmed Prince Harry would not be permitted to wear military uniform for any ceremonial events relating to the queen’s death.

His office said his decade of military service was not determined by the uniform he wears.

(© Telegraph Media Group Limited 2022)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]