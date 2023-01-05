Prince Harry’s memoir Spare leaks early, revealing cocaine admission and how many people he killed in Afghanistan

Prince Harry's highly anticipated memoir Spare has accidentally gone on sale in Spain, days before the official publication date on January 10, with reports it reveals how many people the British royal killed while on duty with the British Army in Afghanistan and an admission he took cocaine “to feel different”.

The memoir, titled En La Sombra in Spanish, translates to “In the Shadow”, and has “Príncipe Harry” at the top of the cover with his close-up shot on the front.

A copy purchased in Spain on Thursday shows it is dedicated “Para Meg, Archie y Lili... y, for supuesto, mi madre” - “For Meg, Archie and Lili... and, of course, my mother”.

Images show the book open on a page bearing a black-and-white photo of the Duke as a young boy with his mother, Princess Diana, alongside the words “Primera parte - Desde la noche que me envuelve”, or “Part one - Since the night that surrounds me”.

Although not officially due to hit the shelves until Tuesday, Spare made headlines around the world on Thursday after it was apparently leaked to the press, and a number of extraordinary claims reportedly made in the volume came to light.

According to the sixth page of the book, the Duke of Sussex claims that Prince William and his sister-in-law Kate encouraged him to dress up as a Nazi in 2005.

Prince Harry, then 20, caused outrage when he was pictured wearing the soldier’s uniform complete with a swastika armband for a fancy dress party.

But he is said to allege in the book that it was William and Kate who said he should go dressed as a Nazi, when he was choosing between that and dressing as a pilot.

He reportedly goes on to say they “howled with laughter” at the sight of him wearing it.

In another segment, the Duke reportedly claims he was physically attacked and knocked to the floor by his brother during a row over his marriage to Meghan Markle.

According to the Guardian, which has seen a copy of the book, the altercation culminated with William grabbing Harry by the collar and throwing him to the floor, shattering a dog bowl with his back.

As the allegations caused shockwaves on Thursday, a brand new trailer dropped for Prince Harry’s blockbuster interview which is due to air on ITV and Virgin Media Television this Sunday, two days before Spare goes on sale.

In the one-minute clip, the Duke of Sussex reveals to ITV News at Ten presenter Tom Bradby that he still believes in the monarchy, though doesn’t know whether he will play a part in its future. He also fails to confirm whether he will attend his father’s coronation, which will be in May.

Instead, he says: “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then... But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it.”

In the book, Harry reportedly claimed he killed 25 people when he was an Apache helicopter pilot during his second tour of duty in Afghanistan.

He flew on six missions that resulted in “the taking of human lives”, something of which he is neither proud nor ashamed, The Telegraph reported.

In the heat of combat, the prince did not think of the 25 as “people” but instead as “chess pieces” that had been taken off the board.

It is the first time the 38-year-old has revealed how many Taliban fighters he killed during his military service.

Prince Harry served in the Army for 10 years, rising to the rank of Captain and undertaking two tours of Afghanistan.

On his duty in Afghanistan, he describes watching video of each “kill” when he returned to base, as a nose-mounted video camera on his Apache helicopter recorded each mission.

Harry also admitted taking cocaine when he was 17 years-old.

In his new autobiography Spare, the Duke of Sussex explained that he took the illegal drug “to feel different”.

“Of course I had been taking cocaine at that time,” Sky News quotes from the leaked book. “At someone’s house, during a hunting weekend, I was offered a line, and since then I had consumed some more.

“It wasn’t very fun, and it didn’t make me feel especially happy as seemed to happen to others, but it did make me feel different, and that was my main objective. To feel. To be different.

“I was a seventeen-year-old willing to try almost anything that would alter the pre-established order.”

It is the latest in a series of dramatic revelations in the book, which is due to be released next week.

Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have declined to comment on the leaked claims from Harry’s book which emerged five days before the explosive tell-all memoir is due to be published.

Harry also reportedly claimed King Charles asked him and William not to “make my final years a misery” at Prince Philip’s funeral last year.

Details about the conversation between Charles and his sons are believed to be part of the Duke of Sussex’s forthcoming memoir.

According to The Guardian, Spare includes Harry’s “unsparing” retelling of private scenes and conversations between senior royals.

One such moment occurred after the Duke of Edinburgh’s Windsor Castle funeral in March 2021, when Charles reportedly “stood between” Harry and William “looking up at our flushed faces”, the King’s younger son wrote.

“Please boys,” Harry quotes Charles as saying, “Don’t make my final years a misery.”

In an interview with ITV ahead of the publication of Spare, Harry said he wants to have his father and brother back, adding he wants “a family, not an institution”.

The release of his book, which has been ghostwritten by Pulitzer Prize winner JR Moehringer, follows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s six-part Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan.

The show included several revelations about the royal family, including that Prince William allegedly “screamed and shouted” at Harry after a row broke out between the brothers over Megxit.

The casual use of affectionate childhood nicknames – Willy and Harold – in the extract is a poignant detail, underlining how close the brothers once were.

Prince Harry also claimed in his book that his father King Charles III made a “poor taste” joke about his paternity after meeting a mentally ill individual who believed he was the real Prince of Wales.

The Duke of Sussex reflects on the incident, and his father’s passion for telling “anecdotes,” in his new memoir Spare, according to the DailyMail, which obtained a copy of the book ahead of its release. The highly anticipated memoir will be released on 10 January.

Harry reportedly claims in the book that his father especially liked to tell a story about his visit to a mental asylum where he met a mentally ill man who claimed he was the Prince of Wales.

The memoir sees Harry recalling his father’s telling of the encounter. Harry claims that the King allegedly “wagged his finger at the patient” and told him: “Let’s see, you can’t be the Prince of Wales, I am the Prince of Wales.” In response to the then-Prince of Wales’ clarification, Harry says the man responded to Charles “with the same gesture”.

The duke noted that his father, who often became “philosophical” towards the conclusions of his anecdotes, then acknowledged that no one could be sure they weren’t “living in a fantasy” before joking about the possibility he wasn’t Harry’s “real father”.

“Who knows if I’m even your real father? Perhaps your father really is in Broadmoor, my dear son!” Harry recalls his father saying. The excerpt reportedly sees the duke describe the joke as “in poor taste,” as he noted it was made at the same time a rumour was circulating that his real father was Major James Hewitt.

“He’d laugh and laugh, though it was a remarkably unfunny joke, given the rumour circulating just then that my actual father was one of Mummy’s former lovers: Major James Hewitt,” Harry writes, according to Page Six. “One cause of this rumour was Major Hewitt’s flaming ginger hair, but another cause was sadism.”

Hewitt, a former cavalry officer in the British Army, famously had an affair with Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, in the mid-nineties. Hewitt became Diana’s riding instructor after meeting at a party, with the pair later becoming romantically involved. According to Hewitt’s book Princess In Love, the affair lasted five years, from 1986 to 1991, and took place while Diana was still married to Charles. Diana and Charles were married in 1981, with Diana giving birth to Prince William in 1982 and Harry in 1984. She and Charles officially divorced in 1986.

The rumour that Charles was not Harry’s biological father gained traction due to resemblances between Harry and Hewitt, as both men have red hair and similar facial features.

However, as noted by Harry in his new memoir, the rumour about his paternity persisted despite the fact that Diana “hadn’t met Major Hewitt until long after I was born”.

Hewitt himself has denied any possibility that he is Harry’s father, as he too has pointed out that he met Diana two years after she’d given birth to her second child.

He reiterated the denial in 2002 while speaking to the Sunday Mirror, when he said there is “really no possibility whatsoever that I am Harry’s father”.

“I can absolutely assure you that I am not,” Hewitt said, adding that Harry was “already a toddler” when he met Diana.

As for whether his father ever addressed Major Hewitt, the Duke of Sussex reportedly writes that, if there was anything Charles thought about Diana’s former riding instructor, he “kept it to himself”.

Harry also the grief of losing his mother led him to a woman with “powers” who gave him a “message” from Diana.

The Duke of Sussex describes the encounter in his new autobiography ‘Spare’, which has leaked ahead of its release next week.

Harry said that while he recognised the “high-percentage chance of humbuggery”, he ultimately decided to meet the woman because she was recommended by friends.

His account of their meeting is quite short, beginning with: “The minute we sat down together, I felt an energy around her”, the Guardian reports from a leaked copy of the book.

The prince, who doesn’t describe the woman as a psychic or medium in the passage, then shares the message she claimed was from his late mother.

“You’re living the life she couldn’t,” Harry says he was told. “You’re living the life she wanted for you.”

The woman told the prince his mother was with him “right now”. At this point, Harry wrote, his “neck grew warm and eyes watered”.

She also informed him that Diana “feels your confusion” and knew that he was “looking for clarity” and had “so many questions”.

Harry doesn’t disclose when or where this meeting occurred in his “personal and emotional” autobiography.

The former Princess of Wales was killed in a car crash in 1997, when Harry was 12 years-old.

In the book, he is said to describe driving through the tunnel in Paris where his mother died to try and make sense of what had happened.

When the woman gave him Diana’s message that he was “living the life she wanted for you”, the 38-year-old asked for “proof” or a “sign”.

In response, the woman told him a story that involved an ornament, claiming Diana knew about it because “she was there”.

“Your mother says … something about a Christmas ornament? Of a mother? Or a grandmother? It fell? Broke?” Harry quoted the woman in his book, which also includes an anecdote about how his son Archie accidentally broke a Christmas ornament in the shape of the late Queen Elizabeth.

“Archie tried to fix it,” Harry told the woman.

She responded: “Your mother says she had a bit of a giggle about that.”