Prince Harry’s book Spare becomes UK’s fastest-selling non-fiction book ever

Tell-all memoir has sold more than 400,000 copies already on its first day of official release

Eoghan Moloney and Michael Holden

Prince Harry's memoir Spare is the fastest-selling UK non-fiction book ever, the book's publisher said on Tuesday, having sold 400,000 copies so far across hardback, e-book and audio formats.

"We always knew this book would fly but it is exceeding even our most bullish expectations," said Larry Finlay, Transworld Penguin Random House managing director.

