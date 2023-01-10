Prince Harry’s book Spare becomes UK’s fastest-selling non-fiction book ever

Prince Harry's memoir Spare is the fastest-selling UK non-fiction book ever, the book's publisher said on Tuesday, having sold 400,000 copies so far across hardback, e-book and audio formats.

"We always knew this book would fly but it is exceeding even our most bullish expectations," said Larry Finlay, Transworld Penguin Random House managing director.

"As far as we know, the only books to have sold more in their first day are those starring the other Harry (Potter)."

The book was officially released in bookshops today.

In London, many stores such as WHSmith and Waterstones opened at midnight to meet the demand for the Duke of Sussex’s controversial memoir.

After the launch of his book, chances of a reconciliation between Prince Harry, King Charles, the Queen Consort and William is now “impossible” over fears anything they say to the duke will be shared with the press, the London Independent reported today.

Read More

A source told the paper that the royal family believe the fraught relations will go unchanged while the Duke of Sussex remains effectively "kidnapped by a cult of psychotherapy and Meghan Markle”.

Harry's book, whose Spanish language edition went on sale earlier than planned by mistake, officially went on sale today, with eager readers heading to bookshops to get their copy of a book that contains intimate revelations about the British royal family.

The book has garnered attention around the world due to its disclosures about Harry's accusations about his father King Charles, stepmother Camilla and elder brother Prince William.