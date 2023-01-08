| 6.8°C Dublin

Prince Harry’s book recalls row over him and William walking behind their mother’s coffin

Prince Philip, William, Charles Spencer, Harry and Charles walk behind Diana's funeral cortege Expand

Close

Patrick Sawer

Prince Harry has claimed that a heated debate took place behind the scenes about whether he and Prince William should be asked to join their mother’s funeral cortege.

In his book Spare, Harry wrote that his uncle Charles Spencer, Diana’s brother, objected to the idea and described it as “a barbarity”.

