Prince Harry’s book recalls row over him and William walking behind their mother’s coffin

Prince Harry has claimed that a heated debate took place behind the scenes about whether he and Prince William should be asked to join their mother’s funeral cortege.

In his book Spare, Harry wrote that his uncle Charles Spencer, Diana’s brother, objected to the idea and described it as “a barbarity”.

But when it was suggested that Prince William, then aged 15, should join the cortege alone, Harry objected — saying he did not want his brother to suffer the ordeal on his own.

The insight into the decision to have William and Harry walk behind their mother’s coffin comes as the younger prince described the shock he felt in the aftermath of Diana’s death.

Prince Harry wrote that after he and his brother spoke to mourners outside Kensington Palace in the wake of his mother’s death in Paris in August 1997, there was a discussion about the next day’s funeral.

The plan drawn up by officials was for Diana’s coffin to be carried on a gun carriage with her sons following on foot.

“It seemed like a lot to ask of two children. Several adults were horrified,” Harry wrote.

He says his uncle. Charles Spencer, “flew into a rage”, saying: “You cannot force these children to walk behind their mother’s coffin. It’s a barbarity.”

However, when a suggestion was made at the meeting that William should walk behind the coffin alone, Prince Harry says he objected and said: “It didn’t seem right that Willy would have such a hard time without me.”

He said that if their roles had been reversed, William would not have wanted him to have to walk alone.

In what could be a reference to public criticism of the royals at the time of Diana’s death, Harry described the plan to have his brother walk behind the coffin as designed in all likelihood to “inspire compassion”.

He said the sight of Prince William in the corner of his eye had given him the strength to complete the grim task.​

