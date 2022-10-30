Prince Harry’s book is ‘not a takedown of the royal family’, say insiders

Prince Harry wrote his controversial memoir for himself, sources have suggested, because he could not spend his life trying to make his family happy.

They say the book, which is called Spare and will be published on January 10, is not a “takedown of his family” but a “relatable narrative of a human journey”.

It is described by those familiar with the manuscript as a “beautiful read” — a tale of family idiosyncrasies and struggles.

The experience of addressing certain issues is said to have been cathartic for Harry, who has made no secret of the difficulties he has faced.

He is aware the British royals — his father and brother in particular — are braced for impact, fearing an explosion of personal “truth bombs” that will once again rock the institution.

The sources acknowledge that was the undeniable result of the now infamous Oprah Winfrey interview, but they insist the book is different.

While Harry is not blind to his family’s concerns, the rift between the two camps is now thought to be so deep-rooted that any attempt at appeasement is futile.

“You can’t always live your life trying to make your family or your siblings happy,” one source said. “You have to choose your own happiness.”

The sources say Harry’s intent is to share the message that you can go through hard times, struggle with grief and uncertainty, but still come out the other side.

The book is expected to take aim at members of his family by delving into the cycle of “genetic pain and suffering” he has previously described, for which he appears to blame his father, King Charles.

Buckingham Palace was told of the book’s title and publication date before its public announcement.

However, no member of the royal family has been shown a manuscript.

Originally scheduled for release into the Christmas market, it was delayed following the death of Queen Elizabeth. Reports that Harry got “cold feet” and asked for sections to be edited after witnessing the wave of public affection for his grandmother are said to be exaggerated.

It is thought he will travel to the UK next year to take part in promotional activity that sets out his “intent” and hopes for the book.

But even though they have stepped away from official duties, Harry and Meghan are still members of the royal family, so they could not take part in the same kind of publicity blitz as other authors.

Harry says he will give almost £1.5m (€1.75m) of the proceeds from his book to charity. He has already received a multi-million advance from Penguin/Random House.

