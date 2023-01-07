| 7.2°C Dublin

Close

Prince Harry’s ‘ambushes’ harmed queen’s health in her final year of frailty, say palace sources

Royal insiders accused the estranged royal of hypocrisy

Prince Harry in the desert on February 18, 2008, in Helmand Province, Afghanistan. Photo: Anwar Hussein/Getty Expand

Close

Prince Harry in the desert on February 18, 2008, in Helmand Province, Afghanistan. Photo: Anwar Hussein/Getty

Prince Harry in the desert on February 18, 2008, in Helmand Province, Afghanistan. Photo: Anwar Hussein/Getty

Prince Harry in the desert on February 18, 2008, in Helmand Province, Afghanistan. Photo: Anwar Hussein/Getty

Gordon Rayner and Victoria Ward

Prince Harry’s repeated “ambushing” of the British royal family had a detrimental effect on Queen Elizabeth II’s health in her final year, sources who were close to the former monarch have claimed.

The late queen hated confrontation, and the attacks from Harry and Meghan are said to have “had an impact” on her frail condition before she died last September.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]

More On Queen Elizabeth II

Most Watched

Privacy