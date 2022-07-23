Prince Harry wins battle for review of Home Office’s police security ruling

Prince Harry has won the right to a judicial review of the decision not to grant him automatic police protection whenever he is in the UK.

Mr Justice Swift ruled yesterday that the case could proceed to a judicial review. Prince Harry brought the claim on five grounds, four of which the judge said were “arguable”, albeit with some parts of the grounds removed.

“The application for permission to apply for judicial review is allowed in part and refused in part,” he said.

Prince Harry launched legal action against the Home Office, arguing that he was denied a “clear and full explanation” of the composition of the government committee responsible and others involved in its decision-making.

He said Sir Edward Young, the Queen’s private secretary, should not have been involved in the decision to deny him police protection in the UK, due to the “significant tensions” between them.

Shaheed Fatima QC, for the prince, told the High Court he was not informed that members of the royal household were involved in the decision.

She said it was not “appropriate” for them to have had any say in the matter, complaining that the prince had been told the Home Office committee responsible was “independent”.

The decision was made by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures, known as Ravec, in February 2020, shortly after the prince announced he was stepping back as a working member of the royal family and moving abroad.

It recognises that the prince occupies a “particular and unusual position” and that he may need protective security in certain circumstances, which will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

The prince argued that he inherited the risk at birth, and that as such he and his family should be afforded permanent protective security in the UK, regardless of their status as non-working royals.

Ms Fatima argued that government policy allowed for state security to be provided to all within the “immediate line of succession”.

She said it had been applied in an “overly rigid” manner as the prince, who is sixth in line to the throne, had been excluded from that scope.

However, this ground was rejected by the judge, who said it was not unlawful to limit the first six in line of succession from having automatic security.

The judge also ruled that the role the prince and his wife, Meghan, had proposed they play in official royal life – their favoured hybrid model – and the discussions surrounding that were irrelevant.

The judge also rejected the prince’s claim that he should have been given the identity of those who sit on Ravec, and did not have the chance to discuss the “appropriateness” of certain individuals’ involvement.

Mr Justice Swift said: “In the course of submissions, it became apparent that, while the claimant may have had disagreements with persons who were Ravec committee members, there was no evidence at all to support a claim that any committee member had approached decisions with a closed mind.”

Meanwhile, the prince has also lodged an application for a second judicial review concerning his offer to pay for protection, which he argues should have prompted the Home Office to “quash and retake” its decision.