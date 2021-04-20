Prince Harry will return to US without meeting Charles in private

Britain’s Prince Harry will return to California without having a private meeting with his father.

Many family members had hoped the pair would take the opportunity to spend some time together alone, to air their differences face to face. But despite a 16,000km round trip, Harry was either unable, or unwilling, to pin down Prince Charles, who is still coming to terms with the death of his father.

While Harry’s travel plans have not been disclosed, he is thought likely to return home to his pregnant wife, Meghan (39), and their son Archie, who turns two next month, within the next day or two.

The lack of any time spent with his father suggests that feelings over his Oprah Winfrey interview are still running high and the fallout remains raw. Having quarantined for the requisite five days after landing in England last week ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral, Harry would have been able to abandon self-isolation on taking a private coronavirus test under the ‘test to release’ scheme.

He is thought to have had at least two days following Saturday’s service in which to catch up with friends or family members.

Should relations have thawed sufficiently with his brother, he would certainly have loved to catch up with his young nephews and niece – Prince George (7), Princess Charlotte (5) and Prince Louis, who turns three on Friday.

Prince Charles (72) was said to have been furious about Harry and Meghan’s decision to discuss private family matters on television and he felt “let down” by his son and daughter-in-law. A source close to him said the “incendiary” interview had caused pain and division and that trust in the couple had been eroded.

“It goes against everything the Prince of Wales (Charles) believes in. He believes diversity is the strength of our society,” one source told a newspaper. “The Duke of Sussex (Harry) continues to say he respects his grandmother, but he has ridden roughshod over the institution she represents.”

While Harry and his brother William made a point of chatting as they strolled back from Philip’s funeral on Saturday, Harry was not seen interacting with his father.

They are thought to have spent at least an hour together, alongside other family members following the funeral service, away from the cameras. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)

