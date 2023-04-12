| 6.6°C Dublin

Close

Prince Harry to attend King Charles’ coronation but Meghan to stay home

Prince Harry. Pic by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images. Expand
King Charles III and the Queen Consort Expand

Close

Prince Harry. Pic by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.

Prince Harry. Pic by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort

King Charles III and the Queen Consort

/

Prince Harry. Pic by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.

Laura Elston

Prince Harry is to attend his father King Charles’ coronation, but the Duchess of Sussex will miss the historic occasion and stay in California with the couple’s children, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The Duke of Sussex, who laid bare his troubled relationship with the royal family in his controversial Netflix documentary and autobiography Spare, will be there to witness Charles and stepmother the Queen Consort be crowned in Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Most Watched

Privacy