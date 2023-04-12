Prince Harry to attend King Charles’ coronation but Meghan to stay home

Prince Harry is to attend his father King Charles’ coronation, but the Duchess of Sussex will miss the historic occasion and stay in California with the couple’s children, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The Duke of Sussex, who laid bare his troubled relationship with the royal family in his controversial Netflix documentary and autobiography Spare, will be there to witness Charles and stepmother the Queen Consort be crowned in Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Meghan will not travel to the UK and instead stay in the US with the couple's children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The palace said in a brief statement on today: "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. "The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet." The news ends months of speculation about whether the couple would show up to King Charles' big day, but will undoubtedly see Meghan accused of snubbing the monarch and the royal family. May 6 is Archie's fourth birthday.