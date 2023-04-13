| 7.9°C Dublin

Prince Harry to attend coronation, but Meghan staying at home with children

Prince Harry and Meghan with King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth last September. Photo: Reuters Expand

Laura Elston

Prince Harry will attend his father’s coronation, but his wife Meghan will miss the occasion and stay in California with the couple’s children, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Harry, who laid bare his troubled relationship with the royal family in his Netflix documentary and autobiography Spare, will be there to witness King Charles and stepmother the Queen Consort Camilla being crowned in Westminster Abbey on May 6.

