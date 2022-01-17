Prince Harry threatens to sue UK government over its refusal of police protection for him and his family

Queen Elizabeth may never meet her great granddaughter Lilibet or see her great grandson Archie again after Prince Harry announced he will not bring his family to Britain unless he gets police protection.

Harry is threatening to sue the UK government over its refusal to provide security when he visits Britain. The prince has insisted he has offered to pay for the Scotland Yard protection officers himself but that his offer has been declined.

Home Office sources said they did not recognise Prince Harry’s characterisation of the disagreement over his security arrangements.

But the apparent refusal of the prince and his wife Meghan to fly to the UK from their home in California until the security row is resolved means Queen Elizabeth will not meet Lilibet in the foreseeable future.

Meghan and Harry’s second child was born in the US and will turn one in June this year. Her brother Archie was born in May 2019 but has not returned to the UK since his parents left in January 2020.

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment.

An unnamed legal representative of Prince Harry issued a statement that said: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the UK. In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home.”

The legal representative said the prince had “inherited a security risk at birth”, pointed out he had “served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan” and that his family has been subjected to “well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats” in recent years.

The legal representative said the prince had “first offered to pay personally for UK police protection for himself and his family in January of 2020 at Sandringham” when his departure for the US was being discussed, adding: “That offer was dismissed.”

Lawyers for Prince Harry filed a ‘pre-action protocol’ that would – should the courts allow – grant a judicial review. Such reviews can typically cost €120,000.

Lawyers for the prince believe the refusal to give him protection has been unreasonable, opaque and inconsistent.

They insist the threat to Prince Harry is greater in the UK than the US.

Dai Davies, the former head of royal protection at the Metropolitan Police, said: “The idea that London is more dangerous than California is wrong. I have worked in California and I have visited many times – it has far more dangerous firearms and criminals than the UK.”

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]