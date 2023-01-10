Prince Harry thought wife Meghan was ‘magic’ when seals responded to her greeting

Britain’s Prince Harry believed his wife Meghan Markle was “magic” because she could communicate with seals.

In his memoir, Spare, he tells how the couple stumbled upon a pair of seals while on holiday on the north coast of Scotland with his father, King Charles.

The night before, over dinner, Charles had told them the story of selkies, Scottish sirens disguised as seals, and recommended that they sing to the seals to see whether they would respond.

At the time, Prince Harry writes, his father and Meghan had a “strong bond” and the king was enjoying “peacocking in front of Meg” by telling stories that the prince had never heard with “much theatre”.

While on the beach, they saw the seals and Harry ran over to sing to them. He failed to get a response, but when his wife joined in they answered her, he writes.

“Soon enough, an endless number of heads began to appear in every part of the water, responding to her song,” he writes, saying he thought at that moment that Meghan “really is magic”.

“It could have been a stupid superstition, but I didn’t care,” he writes.

The British royal family were staying at the Castle of Mey, a castle bought by the Queen Mother in the 1950s, that sits just east of John O’Groats on the northernmost coast of the Scottish mainland.

Not long after the trip to Scotland, the couple had reason to perform pregnancy tests

When the pair returned to the castle, however, the king’s chef castigated Prince Harry for singing to the seals, saying he had been luring them to their deaths.

“He said that part of the Scottish coast was infested with orcas and that singing to the seals was like attracting them to a bloody death,” he writes.

In reality, there are as few as nine orcas in Scottish waters and they are likely to die out in the coming decades because of a build-up of carcinogenic PCBs in their bloodstreams, which makes them incapable of successfully reproducing. The chemicals were banned in the 1970s but remain in the marine ecosystem.

Selkies come from ancient Celtic and Norse myths, which tell of magical sea folk that can transform from seals into humans by shedding their skins.​

The visit to Mey, in summer 2018, came when Harry and Meghan were trying to conceive a child. Meghan had previously been losing weight, which Harry blamed on the stress of royal life.

The couple consulted an Ayurvedic doctor, who practises a traditional Hindu form of medicine. The doctor told Meghan that if she gained three kilos in weight she would conceive.

Not long after the trip to Scotland, the couple had reason to perform pregnancy tests.

Harry writes that while they were waiting for the results, he put the two tests on his nightstand, next to a small box containing a lock of his dead mother’s hair that he always kept there.

“All right, I told myself. We’ll see what Mum can do with it,” he writes.

When both tests displayed positive, Harry writes, he thanked both his mother and the selkies.