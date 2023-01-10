| 6.9°C Dublin

Prince Harry thought wife Meghan was ‘magic’ when seals responded to her greeting

The estranged British royal also wrote about his father ‘peacocking in front of Meg’ over dinner

Meghan Markle and Britain's King Charles initially had a 'strong bond', writes Prince Harry. Photo: Aaron Chown

Meghan Markle and Britain&rsquo;s King Charles initially had a &lsquo;strong bond&rsquo;, writes Prince Harry. Photo: Aaron Chown

Meghan Markle and Britain’s King Charles initially had a ‘strong bond’, writes Prince Harry. Photo: Aaron Chown

Meghan Markle and Britain’s King Charles initially had a ‘strong bond’, writes Prince Harry. Photo: Aaron Chown

Daniel Capurro

Britain’s Prince Harry believed his wife Meghan Markle was “magic” because she could communicate with seals.

In his memoir, Spare, he tells how the couple stumbled upon a pair of seals while on holiday on the north coast of Scotland with his father, King Charles.

