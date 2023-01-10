Prince Harry ‘thought of IRA ambush’ on Lord Mountbatten during army training

In his new memoir Prince Harry has revealed that he thought of Lord Mountbatten’s violent death during a particularly intense phase of Army Air Corps training.

The hugely-anticipated autobiography, Spare, hit the shelves today and it is expected to be one of the top-selling books of 2023.

In it, the former Royal shares intimate details of his mothers death, life in the public eye, his marriage to actress Meghan Markle and the widely reported rift in the Royal family.

One of the topics covered in the book which has drummed up significant controversy is the prince’s time in the military, with Harry revealing that he killed 25 fighters while on active duty in the Afghanistan.

The Prince entered the Royal Military Academy in 2005 and in 2008 he joined the Army Air Corp. He was later awarded the Apache Flying Badge.

In 2012, he was on a training exercise called “escape and evasion”, which taught survival skills. The exercise was one of the last tests for flight crews and pilots before overseas deployments.

As part of the exercise, the trainees were driven to a remote location and instructed to “evade the enemy, escape the forbidding terrain”.

He described how they were told that the task was over when “men with camo jackets and black balaclavas appeared”.

"My first thought was of Lord Mountbatten being ambushed by the IRA,” he said.

"I don't know why. Entirely different circumstance, but maybe some vestigial memory of terrorism deep in my DNA."

Lord Louis Mounbatten was uncle to Prince Harry’s late Grandfather Prince Prince Philip and he was murdered by the IRA on August 27, 1979.

Lord Mountbatten set off on a boat from Mullaghmore, however, the vessel was rigged with explosives that were detonated shortly after departure.

He was killed in the explosion along with his grandson, Nicholas Knatchbull, (14),and local boat hand Paul Maxwell, (15). The dowager Lady Brabourne (82), who was also on the boat, died from her injuries 24 hours later.

Prince Harry described how he and the other trainees were blindfolded, put in stress positions, that are “illegal” under the Geneva convention, and interrogated. He said the exercise continued for hours, they were forced to strip naked and one instructor even “spat” in his face.

Throughout the memoir the former Royal, who officially stepped back from his official duties in January 2020, discusses the strain that constant media attention has had on his life and Ms Markle’s life.

He barely references Ireland in the book, but in one section when he talks about his engagement, he remarks that the couple were well received by the public when they went on an official tour.

"We wanted to get married quickly. Why give the papers and paps time to do their worst? But the Palace couldn’t seem to pick a date. Or a venue,” he said.

"While waiting for a decree from the nebulous regions of the royal decision-making apparatus, we went off on a traditional ‘engagement tour’. England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales – we travelled up and down and all over the UK, introducing Meg to the public."

"Crowds went wild for her. ‘Meg, Diana would have loved you!’ I heard women scream this again and again. A total departure from the tone and tenor f the tabloids, and also a reminder: the British press wasn’t reality,” he added.