| 12.3°C Dublin

Close

Prince Harry ‘thought of IRA ambush’ on Lord Mountbatten during army training

Britain's Prince Harry Expand
Lord Mountbatten Expand
Prince Harry with his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth, and his wife, Megan Markle. Photo: Reuters Expand

Close

Britain's Prince Harry

Britain's Prince Harry

Lord Mountbatten

Lord Mountbatten

Prince Harry with his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth, and his wife, Megan Markle. Photo: Reuters

Prince Harry with his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth, and his wife, Megan Markle. Photo: Reuters

/

Britain's Prince Harry

Paul Hyland

In his new memoir Prince Harry has revealed that he thought of Lord Mountbatten’s violent death during a particularly intense phase of Army Air Corps training.

The hugely-anticipated autobiography, Spare, hit the shelves today and it is expected to be one of the top-selling books of 2023. 

Related topics

More On Prince Harry

Most Watched

Privacy