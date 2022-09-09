Prince Harry spotted leaving Balmoral this morning after dash to Scotland as queen passes away

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex boards a plane at Aberdeen Airport as he travels to London following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture: PA

Prince Harry has left Balmoral 12 hours after arriving following the Queen’s death.

The Duke of Sussex was seen leaving the royal residence in the Scottish Highlands at about 8.15am on Friday, with a convoy of two cars passing flowers that had been laid as tributes to his late grandmother.

Two dark Range Rovers arrived at Aberdeen International Airport, led by five police motorbikes, just over an hour later at about 9.20am.

Harry’s father, King Charles III, was also seen leaving for Aberdeen airport to fly back to London.

It is understood that Prince Charles, his wife Camilla and Elizabeth's daughter Princess Anne made it in time to be at Balmoral in Scotland before she passed away yesterday afternoon.

However, her other children, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, his wife Sophie, and her grandson are understood to have arrived afterwards.

Prince Harry arrived in Scotland an hour after her death was announced. Both the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex, Kate and Meghan, remained in London.

Britain’s new king prepared to meet with the prime minister Friday and address a nation mourning Queen Elizabeth II, the only British monarch most of the world had known and a force of stability in a volatile age.

The country began a 10-day mourning period Friday, with bells tolling around Britain and 96-gun salutes planned in London — one for each year of the queen’s long life. People around the globe gathered at British embassies to pay homage to the queen, who died Thursday in Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

King Charles III, who spent much of his 73 years preparing for the role, takes the throne in an era of uncertainty for both his country and the monarchy itself. In Britain and across its former colonies, the widespread admiration for Elizabeth herself was sometimes mixed with criticism for the institution and the imperial history she represented.

On the king's first full day of duties Friday, he is expected to return to London, meet Prime Minister Liz Truss, appointed just days earlier, and deliver a speech to the nation at a time when many Britons are preoccupied with an energy crisis, the soaring cost of living, the war in Ukraine and the fallout from Brexit.

Hundreds of people arrived through the night to leave flowers outside the gates of Buckingham Palace, the monarch's London home, or simply to pause and reflect.