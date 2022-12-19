| 13.5°C Dublin

Close

Prince Harry ‘should make first move in family reunion bid’

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Expand

Close

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Photo: Yui Mok/PA

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Photo: Yui Mok/PA

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Photo: Yui Mok/PA

Victoria Ward and Martin Evans

Buckingham Palace believes Prince Harry should make the first move in seeking any reconciliation with the royal family, amid mounting concern over possible revelations in his forthcoming book.

Harry and his wife Meghan are understood to want a summit with senior members of the royal family to address some of the issues they aired in their Netflix series.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]

Most Watched

Privacy