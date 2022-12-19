Prince Harry ‘should make first move in family reunion bid’

Buckingham Palace believes Prince Harry should make the first move in seeking any reconciliation with the royal family, amid mounting concern over possible revelations in his forthcoming book.

Harry and his wife Meghan are understood to want a summit with senior members of the royal family to address some of the issues they aired in their Netflix series.

While it is understood there are no plans within palace circles to extend an olive branch at this stage, royal aides are determined not to do anything to widen the rift between the two camps.

Sources close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex suggest the couple are hurt over the fact they were never offered the chance of a reconciliation meeting similar to last week’s audience between Lady Hussey and Ngozi Fulani, the charity campaigner, organised by the palace in the wake of the race storm.

But Buckingham Palace believes the onus should be on the duke to make the first move, with sources saying he knows how to get in touch with his family if he wants to repair the relationship.

There are fears that chances of any rapprochement could be dealt a fatal blow next month, however, when Harry releases his much anticipated memoir, Spare. The book, which will be published on January 10, is expected to be uncomfortable reading for the royal family, especially for King Charles.

Last week the palace intervened after the damaging race row controversy involving former lady-in-waiting Lady Hussey by arranging a meeting between her and Ms Fulani, whose heritage she had questioned at a palace reception.

It was seen as a practical and effective way of dealing with a potentially toxic situation. But a source close to the Sussexes told The Sunday Times: “Nothing like that was ever done when Harry and Meghan raised various concerns: no meeting, formal apology or taking responsibility or accountability.

“That is hard to swallow – 100pc yes, they would like to have a meeting. Harry and Meghan vocalised their concerns behind the scenes and it wasn’t acknowledged, and now it has been done publicly and it still hasn’t been acknowledged.

“It seems there is a difference in standards. The ball is in the palace’s court.”

While both sides are expected to allow the dust to settle after the airing of the Netflix series, Spare could threaten any reconciliation. The duke’s memoir is expected to focus on his childhood and his relationship with his father.

Sources familiar with its contents have described it as “incendiary”, which is likely to concern the king ahead of next year’s coronation. The Sussexes are expected to be invited to the ceremony in May, so a thawing in relations would be welcomed by all sides.