Prince Harry set to appear at new phone hack trial days after coronation of King Charles

Prince Harry is expected to give evidence at a High Court trial in London against the publisher of the Mirror newspaper over allegations of phone hacking, it has emerged.

Harry’s claim involves 25 private investigators and 148 news articles published between 1996 and 2010.

It will form one of the central test cases at a six to seven-week trial due to begin on May 9 – just days after the official coronation of his father Charles.

Prince Harry is one of a number of high-profile figures bringing damages claims against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over alleged unlawful information gathering at its titles.

The court was told he would be the only witness in his case. It is likely he will have to be cross-examined on his witness statement by MGN lawyers.

However, if he travels from California to the UK to attend his father’s coronation, he may appear in person in court.

Piers Morgan, the former editor of the Daily Mirror, one of the Sussexes’ most vocal critics, may also be dragged into the case.

Other celebrities involved in the case include Cheryl Tweedy, the former Girls Aloud singer, the estate of the late singer George Michael, Ian Wright, the ex-footballer and television presenter and Ricky Tomlinson, the actor.

Yesterday, Mr Justice Fancourt heard from lawyers as he considered the scope of the trial and which claimants should be selected as “test cases”.

Others involved include Nikki Sanderson, the former Coronation Street actress, Fiona Wightman, the ex-wife of comedian Paul Whitehouse and Michael Turner, the actor.

David Sherborne, representing the claimants, revealed that Prince Harry’s claim “covers the largest number of private investigators”, with 25 of the main private investigators who are alleged to have engaged in unlawful activity in the overall case. The judge said the number of articles to be considered at trial should be reduced to about 33.

MGN is contesting the claims, arguing that some of them have been brought too late.

Prince Harry is bringing two separate actions against Associated Newspapers Limited, publisher of the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and MailOnline.

Meanwhile, it emerged yesterday that Harry and Meghan have begun to use the titles prince and princess for their children Archie and Lilibet.

The children became a prince and princess when King Charles acceded to the throne, but have remained a plain “master” and “miss” on the Buckingham Palace website for the past six months.

The palace has confirmed the site’s line of succession list will now be updated to reflect the change after a spokesperson for the Sussexes publicly referred to Lili as a princess for the first time yesterday when announcing news of her christening.

It is understood Charles was aware beforehand that the Sussexes intended to refer to their daughter as Princess Lili and that there had been correspondence about the matter.

Lili, who turns two in June, was baptised in California on Friday, with the couple’s spokesperson saying: “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor.”

It is understood the titles will be used in formal settings, but not in everyday conversational use by the couple, and this was the first opportunity to do so since the death of the late queen. Harry and Meghan are understood to be keen to not deny their children their birthright, but to allow them the chance to decide for themselves when they are older whether to drop or keep using them. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2023)