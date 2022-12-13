Prince Harry says ‘they were happy to lie to protect my brother’ in Netflix show

A new trailer for part two of the Netflix documentary series about Prince Harry and Meghan has dropped, in which Harry takes aim at his brother Prince William.

The trailer for the final three episodes of Harry and Meghan, which will be released on Thursday, arrived yesterday.

It contains a clip of Harry saying: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

The prince’s cryptic comments have led many on social media to speculate about the meaning behind his words.

In the controversial new clip, Meghan can be seen saying: “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves,” while Harry refers to what he calls “institutional gaslighting”.

The footage also shows the royals on their “freedom flight” following the removal of their security privileges - a move that prompted the pair to relocate to North America.

The first episode of the tell-all Netflix documentary was watched by a record 2.4 million people on TV sets, according to new figures released by the independent ratings body Barb.

The figure is more than double the viewership of the first episode of the latest season of The Crown, which was watched by 1.1 million people on the first day of its release.

The series director spoke out in the wake of Harry and Meghan’s release, saying that he hoped viewers would be “open” to the couple’s story despite any preconceptions. Harry and Meghan was directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Liz Garbus, who has worked on documentaries about public figures including Marilyn Monroe, Bobby Fischer, and Nina Simone.

In the first three episodes the duke and duchess commented on topics including racism in the UK, Princess Diana, and the start of their romantic life. The couple, who stepped down as senior royals in 2020, have provided intimate interviews for the series alongside “family and friends who’ve never spoken publicly about the couple’s relationship before”.