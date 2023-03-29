| 10.7°C Dublin

Prince Harry says Britain is doomed if newspaper evades justice

Britain&rsquo;s Prince Harry at London&rsquo;s Royal Courts of Justice yesterday. Photo: James Manning

Victoria Ward

Prince Harry has warned that if an influential newspaper company can evade justice, “the whole country is doomed”.

Harry used his witness statement, lodged with the High Court in London in his privacy claim against the publisher of the Daily Mail, to rail against the “unchecked power, influence and criminality” of the newspaper group.

