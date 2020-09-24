Prince Harry risks diplomatic row over US election plea

Buckingham Palace was last night forced to distance itself from Prince Harry, as he risked a diplomatic row after joining a voting drive in the US presidential election.

Venturing into the political arena for the first time since leaving the royal family, the Duke of Sussex urged Americans to "reject hate speech" as "we approach this November".

His intervention will cause deep concern both for the reputation of the royal family and the diplomatic "special relationship" between Britain and America.

In a joint video message, Harry and wife Meghan urged US citizens to vote, with the prince warning they must reject "hate speech, misinformation and online negativity" in the lead-up to the November election.

"We're just six weeks out from election day, and today is National Voter Registration Day," Meghan said, in a joint video played to the Time 100 awards.

"Every four years, we're told, 'This is the most important election of our lifetime.' But this one is."

Harry added: "This election, I'm not going to be able to vote here in the US. But many of you may not know that I haven't been able to vote in the UK my entire life.

"As we approach this November, it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity."

A spokesman for Buckingham Palace said: "The duke is not a working member of the royal family and any comments he makes are made in a personal capacity."

Meghan's campaigning in the past has been seen by insiders as less controversial, given her position as a US citizen whose political views are already well known.

While the couple did not endorse a party or candidate, the comments were seen as criticism of President Donald Trump and his supporters.

It follows a series of campaigning appearances from Meghan, who spoke of the importance of voting for "change", alongside notable Democrat supporters.

Until now Harry, grandson of the queen, has felt an obligation to remain outside of any political discussion, having made an undertaking to uphold the values of the queen when he left the working royal family in January.

A source close to the prince said his words were not party political or aimed at any individual, including Mr Trump, but referred only to the level of online debate surrounding the election.

"He is building on stuff that he's said before about online communities, how we engage with each other online, rather than specifically making any political points."

Senior members of the British royal family do not vote by choice and convention, believing it is essential for the senior royals to be scrupulously above party politics.

Meghan has been outspoken in her criticism of Mr Trump, calling him "divisive" and "misogynistic", and did not meet him during his official visit to Buckingham Palace while she was on maternity leave.

The prince joined his family to host the US president and first lady with the queen in June 2019, but appeared to hang back before the cameras, to avoid being photographed close to Mr Trump.

The couple's intervention did not go unnoticed in the US.

Corey Lewandowski, Mr Trump's former campaign manager, said: "They made Britain great again by leaving. I hope they do the same for us." (© Daily Telegraph, London)

