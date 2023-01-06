| 6.4°C Dublin

Prince Harry reveals he killed 25 ‘insurgents’ while serving with British Army in Afghanistan

In his forthcoming autobiography he says he saw those he killed as ‘baddies’ who were ‘eliminated before they could kill goodies’

Prince Harry pictured while on tour of duty with the British army in Afghanistan in 2008. Photo: John Stilwell/PA Expand

Gordon Rayner

Prince Harry has disclosed that he killed 25 people in his role as an Apache helicopter pilot during his second tour of duty in Afghanistan.

In his autobiography, Spare, he says he flew on six missions that resulted in “the taking of human lives”, something of which he says he is neither proud nor ashamed.

