Prince Harry reveals he killed 25 ‘insurgents’ while serving with British Army in Afghanistan

Prince Harry has disclosed that he killed 25 people in his role as an Apache helicopter pilot during his second tour of duty in Afghanistan.

In his autobiography, Spare, he says he flew on six missions that resulted in “the taking of human lives”, something of which he says he is neither proud nor ashamed.

He says that, in the heat of combat, he did not think of the 25 as “people” but instead as “chess pieces” that had been taken off the board.

It is the first time that Harry (38) has discussed the number of Taliban fighters he killed during his military service, and is likely to increase concern about his personal safety.

The prince has long been regarded as a terrorist target not only because of his royal status but also because of his two deployments to Afghanistan, which have made him a target for terrorist groups.

Last year he took legal action over the UK Home Office’s decision not to provide full police protection for him and his family when visiting the UK.

His barrister said he “does not feel safe” when he is in the UK, having lost his taxpayer-funded security when he and his wife gave up royal duties.

His autobiography is due for publication next Tuesday but has already gone on sale in Spain, where The Telegraph bought a Spanish language copy from a bookshop.

Writing about his time in Afghanistan, the prince describes watching video of each “kill” when he returned to base, as a nose-mounted video camera on his Apache helicopter recorded each mission in full.

He says that in the “din and confusion of combat” he saw the insurgents he killed as “baddies eliminated before they could kill goodies”. It is not possible to kill someone “if you see them as a person”, he says, but the army had “trained me to ‘other’ them, and they had trained me well.”

“I made it my purpose, from day one, to never go to bed with any doubt whether I had done the right thing...whether I had shot at Taliban and only Taliban, without civilians in the vicinity. I wanted to return to Great Britain with all my limbs, but more than that I wanted to get home with my conscience intact,” he said.

He says that, in war, soldiers do not usually know how many enemies they have killed, but “in the era of Apaches and laptops” he was able to say “with exactness how many enemy combatants I had killed. And it seemed to me essential not to be afraid of that number.

“So my number is 25. It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me.”

Part of his reason for feeling no guilt about taking lives, he says, is he never forgot being in the TV room at Eton, watching news coverage of the 9/11 attacks on New York.

He describes those responsible for the attacks, and their sympathisers, as “enemies of humanity”, and says fighting them was an act of vengeance.

He writes that the only shots he thought twice about were the ones he had not taken, and in particular being unable to help his Gurkha “brothers” on an occasion when they were under fire from the Taliban and a communications failure meant he could not help them.

