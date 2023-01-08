| 6.8°C Dublin

Close

Prince Harry reveals he felt guilty for not crying at Diana’s funeral

Diana's funeral Expand

Close

Diana's funeral

Diana's funeral

Diana's funeral

Patrick Sawer

The Duke of Sussex has revealed he felt “guilt” over not being able to cry in front of weeping mourners at Kensington Palace after his mother’s death.

Prince Harry said that it was not until he watched his mother’s coffin being lowered into the ground on the Althorp Estate that he finally was able to shed tears.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]

More On Prince Harry

Most Watched

Privacy