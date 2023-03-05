Prince Harry retaliates after ‘eviction’ from Windsor cottage

The children of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan might not develop a relationship with their grandfather King Charles unless the couple are given new accommodation in the UK, it has been suggested.

The couple have not been offered alternative accommodation after being ‘evicted’ from Frogmore Cottage at Windsor.

They are said to be concerned future UK visits will be “incredibly complicated” if they are forced to stay outside the security perimeters of a royal estate.

There has been no offer of an alternative place to stay should the couple and their children want to come to the UK, a source suggested yesterday.

The situation raises the prospect that King Charles will have no tangible relationship with his youngest grandchildren, Archie (3) and one-year-old Lilibet, who may never be brought back to the UK.

“It’s not just his son, it’s his grandchildren too,” the source noted. Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the matter.

Charles’s decision to remove one of the final links his younger son had to the UK was described as indicative of the current state of the relationship between the two sides of the family.

The Sussexes’ actions have been interpreted in California as a direct retaliation. It was reported last week that Harry and Meghan were “disappointed” at Charles’s decision to ask them to leave Frogmore, as well as being aware that it was their second home and that they remain privileged.

The couple were asked to vacate the five-bedroom property in January, the day after the publication of the Duke’s memoir, Spare.

One report last week suggested the move was made in response to Harry’s criticism of his stepmother, Camilla, whom he described as “dangerous” and a “villain”.

Another likened it to “ripping off a Band-Aid” for a monarch keen to resolve outstanding issues surrounding the Sussexes and Prince Andrew that he fears have been allowed to “drag on” for far too long.

Andrew has been offered the keys to Frogmore — but he doesn’t want to leave his own family home, the vast 30-room Royal Lodge.

A friend of the Sussexes suggested the eviction from Frogmore may have been “less troubling” had it been earmarked for anyone else.

The Sussexes considered the cottage the “only place that’s left as a safe space” for them and their children — given the ongoing legal row over the UK government’s decision to withdraw their state-funded security.

The couple were given the crown state property by Queen Elizabeth II when they married in 2018. But their £2.4m (€2.7m) renovations caused a furore, prompting them to eventually repay the money to the taxpayer via the ‘sovereign grant’.

The private money the couple ploughed into the property — and potential recompense for them is understood to form part of ongoing negotiations.

The work involved turning the building, which had been divided into five staff houses, into a family home. It was decorated by Vicky Charles, famed for her interior design work at the Soho House private members’ club.

The Sussexes opted to renew the lease last March to ensure they would have a private place to stay when in the UK.

They most recently spent time there last September, when they spent two weeks in Britain following Queen Elizabeth’s death.