Prince Harry: ‘parts of childhood were painful in my broken home’

Prince Harry discussed trauma with Canadian author Gabor Maté in a livestreamed event

Prince William and Prince Harry attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey last year. Photo: Karwai Tang Expand

Prince William and Prince Harry attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey last year. Photo: Karwai Tang

Catherine Lough and Neil Johnston

Prince Harry has suggested he comes from a “broken home” and that he always felt different to the rest of his royal family.

He also said elements of his childhood were “incredibly painful” during a live-streamed interview on Friday with Dr Gabor Mate, a trauma expert, to promote his memoir, Spare.

