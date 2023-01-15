| 3.5°C Dublin

Prince Harry is ‘a fool’ to describe his family’s security details, says former head of royal protection

Former head of protection hits out at Duke revealing details of residences that could be used by intruders

Victoria Ward

Prince Harry has compromised the security of the rest of the UK royal family by describing the layout of royal residences, as well as his personal protection detail, an expert has said.

Dai Davies, a former head of royal protection, said Harry was a “fool” for revealing such information in his memoir, Spare, which “in the wrong hands” could prove “dangerous”.

