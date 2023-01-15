Prince Harry is ‘a fool’ to describe his family’s security details, says former head of royal protection

Prince Harry has compromised the security of the rest of the UK royal family by describing the layout of royal residences, as well as his personal protection detail, an expert has said.

Dai Davies, a former head of royal protection, said Harry was a “fool” for revealing such information in his memoir, Spare, which “in the wrong hands” could prove “dangerous”.

The book reveals that the wayward royal always carries an electronic tracker and panic alarm, and describes how his protection team operated.

He includes a detailed description of where to find the “fanciest bottles” of wine, “absurd gifts from foreign governments and potentates” as well as “several storerooms full of paintings” at Highgrove, King Charles’ Gloucestershire home.

Minute details are also shared about the location of the late Queen’s bedroom at Balmoral, and the precise route from the entrance at Clarence House to the King’s private sitting room, complete with the exact number of stairs.

“These revelations give me great concern and will likely give great concern to Harry’s current team,” said Davies. “It makes the job of protecting him, whether privately or otherwise, problematic. Only a fool would reveal this kind of detail about the royal inner sanctums.

“Historically, there have always been people who have tried to access parts of royal palaces. Whether they are fixated individuals with mental health problems or terrorists, this information could prove very useful.”

Harry recounts the moment that Meghan was first introduced to Charles and Camilla, when they were met at the door of Clarence House by a butler and a house manager.

“They led us down the long corridor, past the big paintings and gilt-edged mirrors, along the crimson carpet with the crimson runner, past the big glass cabinet filled with gleaming porcelain and exquisite heirlooms, up the creaky staircase, which rose three steps before jogging right, up another 12 steps, then jogged right again. There, at last, on the landing above us, stood Pa.”

Elsewhere, he describes how to get to his old basement hideout at Highgrove, which he nicknames Club H.

The former bomb shelter, he says, can be reached by walking “through a heavy white ground-level door, then down a steep flight of stone stairs… along a damp stone floor, then descended three more stairs, walked down a long damp corridor with a low arched roof, then past several wine cellars, wherein Camilla kept her fanciest bottles, on past a freezer and several storerooms full of paintings, polo gear, and absurd gifts from foreign governments and potentates.

"Beyond that final storeroom were two green doors with little brass handles, and on the other side of those was Club H.”

The Duke also recounts in great detail the layout of Balmoral.

“I can see... the light brown wooden door leading to the corridor with the crimson carpet and the walls papered in cream, a pattern of gold fleck, raised like braille, and then the many rooms along the corridor… and finally the castle’s main chamber.”

Harry also describes his former personal protection squad in detail, sparking fears that this could compromise the security of the rest of the royal family.

“I needed someone who’d treat me normal, which meant ignoring the armed bodyguard sleeping down the hall — to say nothing of the electronic tracker and panic alarm I carried with me at all times.”

The Duke adds that before his security protection was lost, he “had never been allowed to go anywhere without three armed bodyguards”.