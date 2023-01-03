Prince Harry: ‘I want my father and brother back. But I want a family, not an institution’

Prince Harry has said he wants to reunite with King Charles and Prince William but has claimed that they are unwilling to reconcile with him.

In trailers for two interviews to promote his forthcoming memoir, Spare, Prince Harry accuses Buckingham Palace of “betrayal” for failing to defend him and his wife.

He also appears to suggest that the royal family wanted him and his wife, Meghan, to be viewed as “villains”.

Clips of both interviews were released yesterday ahead of the January 10 publication of Spare, in which Harry is expected to be critical of his brother, Prince William.

The full programmes will be broadcast on Sunday and will likely heap further anguish on the royal family, which is already braced for the release of the memoir two days later.

In the trailer for the ITV interview, Harry suggests that he blames his father and brother for the ongoing rift.

“They’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile... I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back,” he says.

“They feel as though it’s better to keep us somehow as the villains.”

The trailers marked the first official confirmation that Harry has embarked on a publicity campaign for the book.

They follow repeated criticism of King Charles and Prince William in a series of interviews Harry and Meghan have given since stepping back as working royals in January 2020.

The interviews, with ITV anchor Tom Bradby, a longtime friend, and Anderson Cooper, of the American broadcaster CBS, were recorded in California and will be broadcast within hours of each other.

CBS said its interview on 60 Minutes show was “revealing” and described Spare as “explosive”, while ITV said the Duke of Sussex would discuss his personal relationships and “never-before-heard details” surrounding the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

In the 90-minute programme, called Harry: The Interview, the duke will go into “unprecedented depth and detail” about life in and out of the royal family, ITV said.

In the trailer, the 38-year-old duke also makes claims about “the leaking and the planting” of stories in the media by the palace, adding: “It never needed to be this way... I want a family, not an institution.”

He tells Cooper that “silence is betrayal” over the alleged failure of Buckingham Palace to defend him and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, before they stepped down as senior royals.

In a trailer for the US broadcast, Harry is challenged about why he had felt the need to speak about his decision to sever ties with the institution.

He replies: “Every single time I’ve tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife. The family motto is ‘never complain, never explain’, but it’s just a motto, it doesn’t really hold.”

He adds: “They [palace aides] will feed or have a conversation with the correspondent, and that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story, and at the bottom of it, they will say they have reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

“But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting. So when we’re being told for the last six years, ‘we can’t put a statement out to protect you’, but you do it for other members of the family, there becomes a point when silence is betrayal.”

While it has been reported that the Sussexes wanted to “sit down with the royal family” for a meeting to address their “issues” before the coronation in May, Harry has never publicly expressed any wish to reconcile with them.

He made the intervention after he claimed in Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, that the palace was happy to lie to protect his brother but for three years had never been willing to “tell the truth” to protect him and Meghan.

But royal sources have been critical of the narrative, pointing out that the couple were robustly defended while they were in the family.

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment.

