| 5.7°C Dublin

Close

Prince Harry: I love him but my father was never quite ready for parenthood

Estranged royal discusses racism claims and leaves door open for reconciliation in TV interview

Britain's Prince Harry said he does not believe either his father or brother will read his book or watch his television interviews. Photo: PA Expand

Close

Britain's Prince Harry said he does not believe either his father or brother will read his book or watch his television interviews. Photo: PA

Britain's Prince Harry said he does not believe either his father or brother will read his book or watch his television interviews. Photo: PA

Britain's Prince Harry said he does not believe either his father or brother will read his book or watch his television interviews. Photo: PA

Gordon Rayner and Laura Elston

Britain’s King Charles was never “quite ready for parenthood”, Prince Harry has claimed, as he said he will “always love” his father despite their current difficulties.

The prince said he had “a lot of compassion” for his “Pa”, and that “I would like to get my father back”, as well as his brother, Prince William.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]

More On Prince Harry

Most Watched

Privacy