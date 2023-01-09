Prince Harry: I love him but my father was never quite ready for parenthood

Britain’s King Charles was never “quite ready for parenthood”, Prince Harry has claimed, as he said he will “always love” his father despite their current difficulties.

The prince said he had “a lot of compassion” for his “Pa”, and that “I would like to get my father back”, as well as his brother, Prince William.

Harry added that he wants reconciliation but paints a picture – both in his autobiography and in his ITV interview with journalist Tom Bradby – of King Charles as a man ill-equipped to deal with the problems family life has thrown up and unable to find a way forward now that he and Harry are estranged.

He told Bradby he does not believe either his father or brother will read his book or watch his television interviews, although “I really hope they do”.

Throughout his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry makes clear that his father always referred to him as “darling boy” and tried his best to be supportive in difficult times, not least when his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, died in 1997.

During the ITV interview, Prince Harry read out a passage from his memoir, which said: “He had always given an air of not being quite ready for parenthood: the responsibilities, the patience, the time.

“Even he, though a proud man, would have admitted as much. But single parenthood? Pa was never made for that. To be fair, he tried.”

Bradby suggested that the main criticisms of the king that are detailed in Spare are “intimacy and communication problems; he’s not there for you as frequently or quite in the way you want”.

Harry describes in the book how over dinner at his father’s Highgrove home one night, he spoke from the heart about the mental health problems he had been suffering, and that Charles said to him: “I suppose it’s my fault. I should have got you the help you needed years ago.”

Bradby put it to Harry that “one of the things that came across very clearly to me [from the book] is your deep love for your dad and your dad’s deep love for you”, to which the prince replied: “Mm-hmm.”

Bradby added: “He calls you ‘my darling boy’, you reference it pretty frequently. ‘I loved him. I needed him.’ You know, you talk about being buoyed by his praise. Right?

“Maybe this isn’t surprising to people. Why should the fact you loved your dad be surprising, but it is very, very clear. Fair?”

Harry responded: “Of course, he’s my father. I will always love him... I love my father. I love my brother. I love my family.”

He also said: “I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back.”

Asked if he still believes in the monarchy, now with his father at the helm, he replied: “Yes.”

When questioned as to whether he thinks he will play a part in its future, Harry said: “I really don’t know.”

“Do you hope so?” Bradby then asked.

“It’s not about hoping so,” Harry responded. “If my father asks us for support across the Commonwealth then that is certainly an open discussion, but I’m here [in California] now, Tom, and my family’s now here.

“You know, we’re doing the same thing, the same job over there, no taxpayer funding, right, it’s not the way that I wanted it to happen, but I have now created a life for my family where I feel safer.”

Bradby also asked him if he would go to the king’s coronation later this year if he was invited, to which he replied: “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. The door is always open. The ball is in their court.”

Harry lambasted the British press, and accused the royals of being “complicit” in the conflict the media created.

“The saddest part of that is certain members of my family and the people that work for them are complicit in that conflict,” he said.

He denied that he accused the royal family of racism in his Oprah Winfrey interview, when he and his wife, Meghan Markle, revealed an unnamed family member raised concerns about how dark their unborn son’s skin would be.

“No, I didn’t... the British press said that... did Meghan ever mention that they’re racist? There was concern about his skin colour,” Prince Harry said.

Bradby asked: “Wouldn’t you describe that as essentially racist?” Harry replied: “I wouldn’t.”

The claims in March 2021 left Winfrey open-mouthed with shock and plunged the monarchy into crisis.

He also backed the queen’s former lady-in-waiting Susan Hussey, who quit an honorary role after asking a black British domestic violence campaigner where she really came from.

“Meghan and I love Susan Hussey... She never meant any harm at all,” he said.

Speaking about Charles and William, Harry said: “Nothing of what I’ve done in this book or otherwise has ever been any intention to harm them or hurt them.

“The truth is something that I need to rely on, and after many, many years of lies being told about me and my family, there comes a point where, you know, again, going back to the relationship between certain members of the family and the tabloid press, those certain members have decided to get in the bed with the devil, right, to rehabilitate their image.”