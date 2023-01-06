| 6.1°C Dublin

Close

Prince Harry: I knocked to ground by my brother William in violent row over Meghan

Britain&rsquo;s Prince Harry and his brother Prince William. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire Expand

Close

Britain&rsquo;s Prince Harry and his brother Prince William. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Britain’s Prince Harry and his brother Prince William. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Britain’s Prince Harry and his brother Prince William. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Alastair Jamieson

Prince William physically attacked his brother and knocked him to the floor during a furious confrontation over Meghan, Prince Harry claims in a series of explosive leaked revelations from his memoir, Spare.

The heir to the British throne grabbed his younger sibling by the collar and ripped his necklace in the encounter, according to reported extracts from copies of the book obtained ahead of its launch.

More On Prince Harry

Most Watched

Privacy