Prince Harry gives his memoir the barbed title of ‘Spare’

Princes William and Harry at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth last month photo: Tom Nicholson / Reuters

Put in another context, it is hardly the most provocative of words. But as the title of Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir, it could hardly be more telling: Spare.

He has announced he is to finally publish the “raw, unflinching” version of his life in Britain’s royal family, and his “personal journey from trauma to healing”.

The English-language version will be called Spare, while overseas the sentiment will be underlined with subtitles variously translating to “In the Shadows”, “Leftover” and “Reserve”.

The 416-page memoir will be published on January 10 after, a source said, Harry had fought to push the publication date back as long as possible out of respect for his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

His book was originally due to be released by Penguin Random House in time for the lucrative Christmas market.

Reports that Harry has made significant edits to the tone of the book after getting “cold feet” are said to be “overblown”.

It is understood the autobiography will indeed contain a short note explaining it was written before the death on September 8 of his grandmother, but will otherwise appear intact.

The cover features a single photograph of Harry looking directly into the camera. Reminiscent of his days in the military, he is wearing a brown t-shirt and black string necklace. It was produced with the help of Pulitzer prize-winner JR Moehringer.

The title of Prince Harry’s memoir refers to his position as the younger brother of Prince William, who has been heir to the throne since their father, Charles, became king.

Until William had three children, Harry was next in line to his brother in the order of succession, hence the phrase “the spare to the heir”.

The role of the “spare” has been famously complicated in the royal family, with those moving away from the line of succession, including Prince Andrew and Princess Margaret, sometimes struggling to find their place within the institution.

The tone of the book appears to have changed significantly since it was first announced in July last year when it was billed as an “inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story”. Now, it is said to be a “remarkably moving personal journey from trauma to healing”, ending with the “eternal power of love over grief”.

Spokespersons for King Charles and for Prince William declined to comment yesterday.

The book is expected to take aim at members of the royal family as well as the institution as a whole, detailing the upbringing Prince Harry has already characterised as traumatic.

A source familiar with the book said: “This book is not a take-down or tell-all. It’s a story about his truth and that hasn’t changed.”

Markus Dohle, of Penguin Random House, described it as “Prince Harry’s candid and emotionally powerful story for readers everywhere”.

Harry will read the unabridged audio edition of the book himself, to be released on the same date.

Proceeds from the book are being donated to charity.