Prince Harry asked old friends to break their vows of silence for his memoir

Prince Harry's new book 'will describe his personal journey from trauma to healing' after meeting Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry asked friends in Britain to contribute to his memoir as he revisited events from his past.

The Duke of Sussex, whose autobiography will be published on January 10, asked close associates to speak to the ghostwriter J R Moehringer in order to cross-reference his own memories.

The Sun on Sunday claimed former friends of the Duke were “stunned” by a request to talk. Their discretion over his private life has always been highly valued by him. The Telegraph understands that some were happy to co-operate with the ghostwriter and directly with Prince Harry himself.

A spokesman for the Duke declined to comment.

Prince Harry retained a tight-knit group of friends during his time in the royal family, with none breaking cover to share secrets of his years partying in London nightclubs.

The Duke has since moved to California and is telling his own life story in a memoir entitled Spare.

It is expected to detail his upbringing in the royal family and his decision to leave it.

It will describe his “ personal journey from trauma to healing” after meeting Meghan Markle, whom he went on to marry.

It is not known whether his former girlfriends Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas have been approached for their version of past events.

A source told The Sun on Sunday unnamed friends had been contacted over the summer.

“Harry did reach out,” they said. ​

“It was felt to be kind of ironic that Harry would hit the roof if he ever had an inkling they spoke to the media, but now he wants them to when he needs their help.”

Penguin Random House has called Prince Harry’s memoir: “His words, his story.”

“With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

Its promotion focused heavily on the image of the young Prince walking behind the coffin of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, suggesting the book will not shy away from the traumatic details of his life.

A source recently said the book was “cathartic” for the duke to write.

It is thought that he may travel to the UK in the new year to take part in promotional activity for the book.

Meanwhile, The Crown is to broadcast scenes of an infamous intimate phone call between the then Prince of Wales and Camilla Parker Bowles, recasting it sympathetically as two young people in love, The Daily Telegraph understands.

The conversation, which became known in the tabloids as “Tampongate”, has been filmed for the new series of the Netflix drama.

While its contents may appear “embarrassing”, it is understood, the scene was intended to show the genuine affection between the now King Charles and Queen Consort.

The six-minute telephone call was recorded in 1989 by an amateur radio enthusiast who had allegedly stumbled across their conversation while flicking through audio channels.

It was sold to a tabloid, and later published by The People in 1993 after Prince Charles and Diana separated.

The tabloid printed the transcript and made audio available for the public to listen to, in one of the most scandalous episodes to affect the royal family.

It will be brought to a new generation by Netflix when the fifth series of The Crown starts next month.

The Telegraph understands the depiction will leave viewers understanding more about the relationship between Charles and Camilla.

Nevertheless, the inclusion of the scenes will be considered particularly controversial after the recent death of Queen Elizabeth and Charles’s accession to the throne.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the storyline.

