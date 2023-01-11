| 6.2°C Dublin

Close

Prince Harry and wife Meghan ‘to be invited to coronation – but are not expected to attend’

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan behind King Charles and his wife Camilla at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth last September 19. Photo: Reuters/Toby Melville/File Photo Expand

Close

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan behind King Charles and his wife Camilla at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth last September 19. Photo: Reuters/Toby Melville/File Photo

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan behind King Charles and his wife Camilla at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth last September 19. Photo: Reuters/Toby Melville/File Photo

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan behind King Charles and his wife Camilla at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth last September 19. Photo: Reuters/Toby Melville/File Photo

Alastair Jamieson

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be invited to the King’s coronation but senior royals believe the pair would “find a reason not to go”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to be offered the chance to attend when guest lists are finalised, although it is understood they have already been written out of any formal role in the event at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.

More On Prince Harry

Most Watched

Privacy