Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘unhappy queen did not take ownership of race allegations’

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle believe Queen Elizabeth failed to take “full ownership” of the race allegations made in their interview with Oprah Winfrey, according to the authors of the unauthorised biography Finding Freedom.

A friend of the British royal couple told Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand the queen’s lack of action had prevented Harry and Meghan from moving on from the claims.

The source also suggested that the queen’s assertion that “recollections may vary” had not gone down well.

The queen (95) has until now been one of the only senior members of the royal family to escape Harry and Meghan’s ire. The couple have gone out of their way to single her out for praise. But a new epilogue to Finding Freedom, published in People magazine in the US, suggests that Harry and Meghan feel frustrated that his grandmother did not follow through with her promise to address their concerns.

It says: “The queen’s ‘recollections may vary’ comment ‘did not go unnoticed’ by the couple, who a close source said were ‘not surprised’ that full ownership was not taken.

“‘Months later and little accountability has been taken’, a pal of Meghan added. ‘How can you move forward with that?’”

Harry and Meghan made a series of allegations about the royal family during their two-hour televised interview with Winfrey in March.

The most damaging came as Meghan (40) alleged that when she was pregnant with their son, Archie, “concerns” had been raised by a member of the family about the colour of his skin.

She also suggested that when she had felt suicidal, the institution had failed to help her. However, Harry insisted: “I would never blindside my grandmother, I have too much respect for her.”

The queen reacted to the interview by insisting that the couple’s allegations would be “taken very seriously”.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” she said. “Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

Finding Freedom, published last summer, will be republished in paperback on August 31 with an epilogue summarising the events of the last two years. In an interview to promote the new edition, Mr Scobie claimed that one of the lessons Harry and Meghan had learnt was to prioritise their mental health and keep “some of the toxicity” at an arm’s – and ocean’s – length.

He also told People that as their period of shared parental leave drew to a close two months after the birth of daughter Lilibet, the couple were entering a new “era of visibility”.

He said: “They’re a couple who do very well in those moments of human interaction. They need to be on the ground. They say that the proof is in the pudding, and what we are about to see is that pudding.”

Meghan has insisted that they did not collaborate with the authors.

A witness statement lodged with the court on her behalf suggested the book was full of mistakes.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

