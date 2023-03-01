| 5.7°C Dublin

Close

latest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘stunned’ by plans to move Prince Andrew into their former home

King Charles has reportedly offered keys to the royal residence to Prince Andrew, who is being asked to move out of his 30-bedroom home, Royal Lodge

Harry and Meghan Expand

Close

Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan

Roisin O'Connor

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been left “stunned”, sources claim, by reported plans to move Prince Andrew into their former UK home, Frogmore Cottage.

The couple are said to be making arrangements to have their remaining belongings shipped from the royal residence to their home in Califonia after being “evicted” by King Charles III.

More On Prince Harry

Most Watched

Privacy