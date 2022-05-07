Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snubbed for queen’s jubilee balcony appearance

Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and their children are to attend Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations but have been omitted from the balcony appearance by the royals.

The couple confirmed yesterday, also their son Archie’s third birthday, that they were “excited and honoured” to attend the celebrations in June with their eldest child and his sister Lilibet.

But Queen Elizabeth has limited the Trooping the Colour balcony appearance to working members of her family, with Prince Andrew and Harry and Meghan missing out.

It is not known which elements of the four-day jubilee weekend Harry and Meghan could make an appearance at.

A spokeswoman for the couple said: “Prince Harry and Meghan... are excited and honoured to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.”

It will be the first time Harry and Meghan have brought their family to the UK since leaving for the US. Lilibet’s first birthday falls during the jubilee weekend on June 4 and she is yet to meet Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and other members of the family.

The monarch’s decision to only include royals carrying out official public duties was taken “after careful consideration”, Buckingham Palace said.

The symbolic move by Queen Elizabeth has been interpreted as a snub to Harry and Meghan, who quit the monarchy for a new life in the US two years ago, and to Andrew, who was cast out of the institution over his civil sexual assault case.

Trooping the Colour, the sovereign’s official birthday parade, will kick-start the four days of jubilee festivities, with 18 members of the royal family set to gather on the famous frontage, with Queen Elizabeth “looking forward” to the weekend of celebrations.

A palace spokesman said: “After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance will be limited to her majesty and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen.”

Harry and Meghan quit as senior working royals amid the Megxit saga, but there had been speculation they might return to the UK to attend the jubilee celebrations.

Harry was absent when the royal family gathered in remembrance of Prince Philip in March, but travelled with Meghan to see his grandmother for the first time in two years last month on his way to the Invictus Games in The Hague.