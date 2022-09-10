Britain's William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, walk outside Windsor Castle, following the passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Windsor, Britain, September 10, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, walk outside Windsor Castle, following the passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Windsor, Britain, September 10, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story DEATH Queen. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Prince William with Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, walk outside Windsor Castle today. Photo: Andrew Couldridge, Reuters

Prince William has has made his first statement about the death of Queen Elizabeth II, saying “it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.”

William, who is now heir to the throne behind his father King Charles III, said in a statement this afternoon that the queen “was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life.”

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have joined Prince William and his wife Kate, the Princess of Wales, at Windsor Castle to view the sea of floral tributes left by the public in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, the princes' grandmother.

The two princes and their wives took time to study the bouquets before waving to crowds of well-wishers who pressed against road barriers outside the gates of Windsor Castle on Saturday.

All four were seen shaking hands and speaking with members of the public.

It was the two couples’ first public appearance since the queen died on Thursday.

William, who is now the Prince of Wales, said the late queen provided “an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all.”

William also said his children would have "memories that will last their whole lives" from their time spent with the Queen, adding he would "honour her memory" through supporting his father, the King.

Britain's William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, speak with members of the public at Windsor Castle, following the passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Windsor, Britain, September 10, 2022. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, speak with members of the public at Windsor Castle, following the passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Windsor, Britain, September 10, 2022. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

King Charles III announced William and Kate as the new Prince and Princess of Wales in his historic address to the nation on Friday evening.

He set his affairs in order in the television broadcast, saying he was proud to bestow the title of Prince of Wales on his eldest son and heir.

In a statement released this afternoon, William said: "On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign.

Britain's Prince Harry greets children outside Windsor Castle, following the passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Windsor, Britain, September 10, 2022. REUTERS/REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Britain's Prince Harry greets children outside Windsor Castle, following the passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Windsor, Britain, September 10, 2022. REUTERS/REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

"I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen's wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade. My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives.

"She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real."

The title means William is following in his father's footsteps, and Kate has become the first person since Diana to use the title Princess of Wales, which Diana held when she was married to Charles.

