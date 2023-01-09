| 5.1°C Dublin

Prince Harry addresses Jeremy Clarkson’s ‘horrific, hurtful and cruel’ Meghan column

Harry said: &ldquo;To use my stepmother&rsquo;s words recently as well, there&rsquo;s a global pandemic of violence against women.&rdquo; Expand
Harry said: “To use my stepmother’s words recently as well, there’s a global pandemic of violence against women.”

Maanya Sachdeva

Prince Harry has commented on Jeremy Clarkson’s “hurtful and cruel” newspaper column about wife Meghan Markle, during his interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby.

Harry sat down with the British broadcaster ahead of the release of his memoir Spare, which reportedly contains several startling claims about his relationship with the royals, drug use, and military service in Afghanistan.

