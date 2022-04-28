Prince hails cattle belch converter worn as a mask that reduces methane emissions

Prince Charles sees a wearable device for cattle to neutralise their methane emissions in real time created by design group Zelp (Zero Emissions Livestock Project) in London. Photo: Arthur Edwards

The sight of people wearing masks has been normalised over the past two years but seeing them on a herd of cows may still raise an eyebrow. However, that is exactly what might come to pass.

In the UK plans are now afoot to fit innovative methane-catching devices to British herds to reduce their emissions of the powerful greenhouse gas.

The invention has been backed by Prince Charles.

Start-up company Zelp, founded by Francisco Norris, uses pioneering technology to convert methane that is burped out by dairy and beef herds into water and carbon dioxide in an attempt to stem emissions.

It has been working with one of the UK’s largest meat producers to test the devices on cows to help cut the carbon footprint of British cattle.

Cows produce methane and carbon dioxide, both of which contribute to climate change but the former poses a far greater threat to the environment.

Around 95pc of the methane emitted by a cow is thought to come from their mouths and nostrils.

The device sits around the animal’s head and captures methane emitted when it exhales. The gas travels through a micro-sized catalytic converter, and it is released into the atmosphere as carbon dioxide and water vapour.

The company said tests had shown a 53pc reduction in methane emissions, and it is hoping to reach 60pc next year.

The invention was one of four to win £50,000 awarded by the Terra Carta Design Lab, a prize for Royal College of Art students and alumni which forms part of Prince Charles’s Sustainable Markets Initiative. Winners were selected by a panel including the prince, who is also the Royal Visitor at the RCA.

The prominent royal hailed the invention as “fascinating” and “marvellous”.

Speaking to the winners, he said: “I can’t tell you how proud I am to be associated with the Royal College of Art, particularly as a result of seeing the remarkable ideas presented by many of the alumni and existing students. “It is critical, because of the urgency we face in terms of the crisis confronting us in all directions and just how important what their ideas represent is in terms of finding solutions rapidly.

“I can only hope as a result of this, and drawing more attention to what you are doing, we will have a better chance of winning this battle in shorter time. I can only wish you every possible success. Many congratulations, marvellous.”

While carbon dioxide makes up the majority of global greenhouse gas emissions, methane is the second most prevalent gas, making up around a fifth of emissions. It does not last as long in the atmosphere as carbon dioxide, persisting for around a decade, but has a warming effect many times more powerful. (© Telegraph News Group Ltd 2022)