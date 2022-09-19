Prince George (9) and Princess Charlotte (7) to walk behind Queen Elizabeth’s coffin at her funeral

Prince George (left) and Princess Charlotte (right) pictured with their brother Prince Louis, and their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales. Photo: Jonathan Brady/Pool via Reuters

PRINCE GEORGE and Princess Charlotte face the biggest moment of their young lives today when they walk behind Queen Elizabeth’s coffin as it is carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral.

Buckingham Palace announced last night that the queen’s great-grandchildren, aged nine and seven, would join the procession down the nave at the start of the service. They will walk behind their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and in front of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, reflecting their place in the line of succession.

The news came as world leaders gathered in London to join the congregation, which will include Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska. Kate Middleton held an audience with President Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife at Buckingham Palace ahead of a reception hosted by King Charles.

US President Joe Biden was among those who attended the late queen’s lying in state in Westminster Hall yesterday, saying afterwards that “the world is better” as a result of her life of service.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are understood to have thought “very carefully” ahead of the funeral about whether to involve their two elder children.

Sources noted that they took them to the Prince Philip’s memorial service at Westminister Abbey in March, where they coped well in the spotlight.

Both children will also be in the congregation at the committal service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, which starts at 4pm. A decision about whether to include them in the procession at Windsor will be made nearer the time, depending on how they feel following the earlier event.

Palace advisers are said to have asked Prince William and Kate to consider bringing Prince George because of the powerful message it would send.

Despite his age, he is now second in line to the throne and the future of the monarchy. Aides believed his participation would be reassuring to the public at a time of great upheaval, personifying the constancy of the monarchy.

They will join an 18-strong royal family group processing behind the coffin that will be led by King Charles.

Ms Zelenska’s visit to Britain had been kept secret until the last moment, but yesterday evening she attended the queen’s lying in state and was then pictured with the Princess of Wales, sitting either side of a fireplace at Buckingham Palace in gingham-covered armchairs.

Earlier, the Ukrainian president had signed a book of condolence, which was organised by the UK ambassador in Kyiv, Melinda Simmons, who said she was “deeply honoured” by the gesture.

Kate met the Zelenskys in 2020, but her high-profile meeting with such a significant visitor was evidence of the bigger role she will now play in royal duties and unofficial diplomacy.

Mr Biden, with his wife Jill by his side, earlier placed his hand on his heart as he attended the lying in state in Westminster Hall.

As he signed the official book of condolence at Lancaster House, he said: “To all the people of the United Kingdom, our hearts go out to you. You were fortunate to have had her for 70 years. We all were. The world is better for her.

