Prince Edward new Duke of Edinburgh, as Archie and Lilibet also take royal titles

The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh at City Chambers in Edinburgh. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA

Close

The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh at City Chambers in Edinburgh. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA

The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh at City Chambers in Edinburgh. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA

The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh at City Chambers in Edinburgh. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA

Laura Elston

King Charles has handed his late father’s title – the Duke of Edinburgh – to his brother Prince Edward, honouring the late Queen Elizabeth II and Philip’s wishes.

Charles conferred the title on the former Earl of Wessex in celebration of Edward’s 59th birthday yesterday. Sophie, the former Countess of Wessex, is now the Duchess of Edinburgh and their 15-year-old son James, Viscount Severn is the new Earl of Wessex.

