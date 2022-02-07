Prince Charles praises wife Camilla’s ‘steadfast support’

Britain's Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall meeting well wishers during a visit to Bangor Market in 202. Photo: Chris Jackson

Britain’s Prince Charles has paid tribute to his “darling” Duchess of Cornwall – the future Queen Consort – for her “steadfast support” as his mother the queen was shown at work to mark her historic Platinum Jubilee.

Charles, who is heir to throne heralded the queen for how her “devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year”.

Queen Elizabeth has become the first British sovereign in history to celebrate 70 years on the throne.

The queen used the occasion to issue her royal seal of approval for the duchess as, one day, Queen Camilla.

In an intervention that will significantly shape the future of the monarchy, the queen expressed her “sincere wish” that Camilla will be known as queen consort when Charles becomes king.

And she called on the public to support them both.

The prince, in a written message marking the queen’s accession day anniversary, said he and Camilla were “deeply conscious” of the honour.

“On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty The Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the realms and commonwealth for 70 years,” Charles said.

“The queen’s devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year.

“We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother’s wish.

“As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.

“The year of this unprecedented Platinum Jubilee brings an opportunity for us all to come together in celebrating the service of the queen, by whose example we will continue to be led in the years to come.”

The queen, in the twilight years of her reign, is setting her affairs in order, paving the way for her daughter-in-law, the Duchess of Cornwall – once a royal mistress – to be called queen and crowned at Charles’s side on his Coronation Day.

National celebrations marking the queen’s record-breaking service on the throne will be staged in Britain in June.