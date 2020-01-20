Prince Charles offers to fund Harry and Meghan for a year as they make a 'leap of faith'

The concern comes as Harry described he and his wife's decision as "a leap of faith" where "there really was no other option".

Speaking at a charity event last night, he said: "It brings me great sadness that it has come to this.

"The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly. What I want to make clear is we're not walking away."

He added that he and Meghan were now hoping for a more "peaceful life".

While the couple have severed all official ties with the royal family, Prince Charles is to continue to offer "private financial support" to his son and daughter-in-law as they embark on a new independent life in Canada.

The substantial cash injection is expected to come from his own private investment income rather than revenue generated by his Duchy of Cornwall estate, which has traditionally funded the heir to the throne and his two sons.

However, a source close to Prince Charles suggested that this was not an inexhaustible source of funds.

It is understood that any agreement reached concerning the Sussexes' finances is being viewed strictly within the parameters of the initial one-year period before the family reconvenes to review the arrangement next spring.

The warning was sounded as grave concerns were expressed over the couple's security arrangements, which one well-placed source described as a "mess" that could cost millions.

Questions also remained over whether the couple will still be allowed to use the potentially lucrative Sussex Royal branding that features on their social media platforms and new website, amid concern it could be viewed as exploiting the connection with the family.

The source said staffing costs have been estimated at a minimum of €600,000 per individual but that does not include travel, reconnaissance and home security.

"The security is a complete mess," the source said. "It's a huge mess."

Another suggested that the costs might have to be partially met by the couple themselves, and therefore potentially by Prince Charles.

"If they increase the risk on themselves while doing all sorts of exciting things that make them a large amount of money, should that be part of the security deal or should the costs be borne by them rather than the state?" one senior former officer said.

The exit deal announced by Buckingham Palace at the weekend confirmed Harry and Meghan had been banned from using their HRH titles.

However, as a former helicopter pilot who served in Afghanistan - and therefore a terror target - the UK is unlikely ever to be fully free of security costs for Harry.

The couple will be allowed to make millions from commercial deals with no oversight from Buckingham Palace, which will be reliant on their word that any deals they strike will "uphold the values" of the queen. However, how much additional funding they require will be determined by how successfully they forge their new careers, which are likely to be anchored by commercial deals and public speaking engagements. They will need a substantial new property and will expect to live in the lifestyle to which they have become accustomed.

An aide said that outstanding issues such as the Sussex Royal branding were "in the gift of the family to decide".

Prince Harry (35) will continue to perform royal duties until the spring. Today, he will attend private meetings at a summit for African leaders in London and is then expected to return to Canada to be reunited with his wife and son.

Meanwhile, discussions involving outside stakeholders, such as the British government and the Canadian authorities, will continue. While most of the couple's UK-based staff will be redeployed within the royal estate, the fate of senior advisers such as Sara Latham, their communications secretary, and Fiona Mcilwham, their newly appointed private secretary, hangs in the balance.

Aides were at pains to point out that negotiations over the Sussexes' future had been friendly and constructive but it is understood that the queen made it clear from the outset that the Sussexes were not going to get their "cake and eat it" wish by keeping one foot in the royal fold.

The queen is said to have made her personal disappointment clear. While she acknowledged the Sussexes' feelings, she told them that the deal they wanted was simply not deliverable.

It is understood that the queen reminded the couple of their royal obligations, reiterating that they served the monarchy and that the monarchy did not serve them.

But she did issue an emotional statement, saying she recognised the "challenges" the couple had faced over the past year, and added: "I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family."

A source close to the talks acknowledged that there was a clear understanding that circumstances could change, saying: "There is some wriggle room. The feeling is, let's review it, let's see how it goes... The door is always open."

Aides last night rowed back on suggestions that the couple would pay a commercial rent on Frogmore Cottage, their listed home west of London, suggesting they would pay only a peppercorn rent and running costs when they are in the UK.

"The queen made it clear she wanted to ensure they could keep the home she had given them in her backyard," a source said. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

