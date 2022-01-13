PRINCE Andrew has returned his military affiliations and royal patronages to Queen Elizabeth.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the move this afternoon, a day after his lawyers failed to persuade a US judge to dismiss a civil lawsuit against him which accuses the royal of sexual abuse.

"With The Queen's approval and agreement, The Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

"The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen."

A source told the PA news service that all of his roles will be handed to other members of the royal family.

The source also said that Andrew will no longer use the style ‘His Royal Highness' in any officical capacity.

Earlier it emerged that more than 150 veterans had signed an open letter calling for Queen Elizabeth to strip her son, Andrew, of his military titles over his relationship with disgraced late U. financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The anti-monarchy group Republic released the letter from veterans angry that he still held honorary military roles.

Their letter to the 95-year-old monarch called for her to take immediate action because Andrew, the Duke of York, had been "uncooperative and less than truthful" about his relationship with Epstein, and had brought the armed services he represented into disrepute.

"We are particularly upset and angry that Prince Andrew remains a member of the armed forces and continues to hold military titles, positions and ranks, including that of Vice Admiral of the Royal Navy," the letter said.

"We are therefore asking that you take immediate steps to strip Prince Andrew of all his military ranks and titles and, if necessary, that he be dishonourably discharged."

It comes after Andrew's lawyers failed to persuade a US judge to dismiss Virginia Giuffre's civil lawsuit against him which accuses the royal of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager

In a decision made public on Wednesday, US District Judge Lewis Kaplan said Giuffre (38), could pursue claims that Andrew battered her and intentionally caused her emotional distress while Epstein was trafficking her.

The 61-year-old prince, the queen's second son, has denied Giuffre's accusations that he forced her to have sex more than two decades ago at a London home of former Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and abused her at two Epstein properties.

The judge's decision means Andrew could be forced to give evidence at a trial which could begin between September and December 2022 if no settlement were reached.

His legal team said they would not be commenting on the development.

Andrew was forced to step down from public duties in 2019 because of his connections to Epstein and in the wake of a disastrous BBC TV interview which he had hoped would clear his name, but instead led to ridicule and further questions.

"Regardless of the result of Virginia Giuffre's civil case against Prince Andrew, his position in Britain's armed forces is now untenable," the veterans' letter said.

Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday it would not comment on an ongoing legal matter.