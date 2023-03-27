| -3°C Dublin

Prince Andrew’s friends debunk claims he is planning to publish ‘tell-all’ memoir

Prince Andrew with the then 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre who accused him of sexually assaulting her

Prince Andrew with the then 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre who accused him of sexually assaulting her

Robert Mendick

Friends of Prince Andrew have insisted he has no intention of writing an autobiography amid speculation the book threat is being used as leverage with King Charles.

Andrew is reportedly in talks to write an “explosive tell-all” memoir that would rival his nephew the Duke of Sussex’s best-selling book Spare, which caused deep embarrassment to Britain’s royal family.

