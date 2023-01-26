Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre signs deal for memoir worth millions

The woman who accused Prince Andrew of raping and abusing her when she was a teenager has signed a deal worth millions of dollars to write her memoir.

Virginia Giuffre is expected to detail the years of sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein, the late billionaire paedophile, and others.

The revelation that she is writing a book is likely to cause consternation in Andrew’s camp as he eyes a potential return to public duties with an audacious plan to clear his name.

He is consulting lawyers with a view to overturning the settlement – reported to be around £9.7m (€11m) – he struck with Ms Giuffre last February.

The duke is understood to be confident her credibility has been severely compromised after she withdrew an allegation against another alleged abuser, and that he may be able to win a retraction or even an apology over her claims that he raped and abused her three times when she was 17.

The details of Ms Giuffre’s book deal have not yet been announced and the publisher is unknown. But it comes as a one-year gagging clause, signed by Ms Giuffre and Andrew as part of their out-of-court deal, is lifted next month.

While the terms of the agreement have remained tightly under wraps, it is likely to mean that Ms Giuffre, who now lives in Australia, will be free to talk again about the years of abuse she suffered at the hands of Epstein.

However, given the vast sums involved, legal experts believe she may have agreed never to speak publicly again about Andrew or to repeat the allegations against him.

Andrew had always planned to take his civil case with Ms Giuffre to trial, convinced he would be exonerated. But Buckingham Palace urged him to settle as lurid claims threatened to overshadow the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Much has changed since then. In November, Ms Giuffre dropped her sexual abuse claim against US lawyer Alan Dershowitz, admitting after an eight-year legal battle that she “may have made a mistake” in claiming he had abused her as a teenager.

Prince Andrew is understood to believe the development prompted serious questions over her credibility and offered renewed hope to clear his name.

The publication of a memoir raises the prospect that his legal team will have another opportunity to cast doubt on Ms Giuffre’s version of events.

They will prepare to go through it with a fine-tooth comb in the hope that her words contradict any evidence provided in court or break the terms of the court settlement.

Ms Giuffre’s last attempt at a memoir certainly played into their hands. A manuscript called “The Billionaire’s Playboy Club” was released in a batch of court records related to her lawsuit against shamed socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

In it, she wrote about how she was “pimped” out to high-profile men, including Andrew and Mr Dershowitz, Donald Trump’s former lawyer. Her lawyers have been forced to admit at least some of it was “fictionalised”, and it included a description of a two-night liaison with Andrew in New Mexico, which she later acknowledged had never happened.

Representatives for Ms Giuffre and Prince Andrew were last night unavailable for comment.