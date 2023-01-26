| 3.8°C Dublin

Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre signs deal for memoir worth millions

Virginia Giuffre. Photo: Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images Expand

Virginia Giuffre. Photo: Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Victoria Ward and Josie Ensor

The woman who accused Prince Andrew of raping and abusing her when she was a teenager has signed a deal worth millions of dollars to write her memoir.

Virginia Giuffre is expected to detail the years of sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein, the late billionaire paedophile, and others.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]

