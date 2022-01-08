Prince Andrew's €263,000 car, designer watches and mounting legal costs - 'Air Miles Andy' won't stop spending, but how is he funding lavish lifestyle?

The A4 letter came in a hardback envelope complete with a first class stamp. Asking whether the recipient still wanted to remain on the database of the Duke and Duchess of York, last month’s mail out — ahead of the expensive Christmas card season — must have cost hundreds of pounds.

Quite why Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson could not have sent an email instead is anyone’s guess. Yet the episode spoke volumes about how the couple, who still live together at Royal Lodge, Windsor, despite divorcing in 1996, have continued to behave like frontline royals, even though those days are long behind them.

Yet with talk of the duke having to “force through” the sale of their £18m (€21.5m) ski chalet to pay legal bills — which could get even heftier amid speculation of a $5m (€4.4m) settlement with his accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre — just how are Andrew and “Fergie” still affording their jet-set lifestyle?

The sale comes as the duke’s new hot shot US lawyer Andrew Brettler appeared in court in New York on Monday in a bid to have Mrs Giuffre’s case thrown out. She claims she was forced to have sex with the 61-year-old royal on three occasions when she was 17 on the say-so of his friend, the late billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The duke vehemently denies the allegations.

Judge Lewis A Kaplan is yet to announce his decision on whether the civil case should go to trial but either way the options are costly, with Andrew facing either a lengthy legal battle to clear his name or the possibility of a seven-figure pay-off.

Mr Brettler is rumoured to be charging around $2,000 an hour, while the duke has also hired Melissa Lerner, a Princeton and Columbia graduate. Along with his UK-based legal team, led by criminal defence solicitor Gary Bloxsome, the legal costs have been soaring.

Until now, it is believed Queen Elizabeth has been paying them for her second, and some say favourite, son. But it is no secret the duke has also had to find outside sources of funding.

Before Christmas, it emerged he had taken a £1.5m (€1.8m) loan from Tory donor David Rowland. The multi-millionaire businessman, 76, reportedly wired the money to a London bank account held by Andrew — a long-term friend of his — in December 2017, the amount having been increased 11 days earlier by £250,000 to cover the prince’s “working capital and living expenses”.

Despite concerns the loan was “not in line with the bank’s risk appetite”, staff at Banque Havilland, which is owned by Mr Rowland and his family, apparently approved the extension, having noted that it opened up “further business potential with the Royal Family”.

It followed reports that, during the course of their lengthy relationship, the duke acted as an unofficial door opener for Guernsey-based Mr Rowland, worth an estimated £600m, in return for the use of his £33m private jet.

Norman Baker, a former UK government minister and the author of a book about the royal’s finances, called for the UK Parliament to investigate with “some urgency”, arguing there are “significant questions” to answer about Prince Andrew’s business dealings.

There are also, arguably, significant questions to answer about Andrew’s spending in light of recent events – not least after the royal, who owns a watch collection including a £150,000 Patek Philippe, last year splashed out on a £220,000 Bentley to add to his two Range Rovers.

The queen, 95, reportedly agreed to pay for Andrew’s defence at the beginning of last year, shortly after his disastrous Newsnight interview, in which he failed to show any empathy for Epstein’s victims or regret over their friendship. The funds have been sourced from her annual income from her private Duchy of Lancaster estate, which recently increased by £1.5m to more than £23m. This is on top of the £250,000 annual stipend she gives Andrew to top up his £20,000-a-year Royal Navy pension.

Yet with the allegations having left his reputation in tatters, whatever the outcome of the proceedings, there remain serious concerns about how the ‘grand old duke of York’ is going to get back on an even fiscal keel.

As one source put it: “The duke is currently totally dependent on the queen but that surely cannot go on forever.

“And it doesn’t matter how much money Fergie has, it just seems to slip through her fingers. They are not in a great place right now.”

Mr Rowland is not the first multi-millionaire to have lent money over the years. In May 2011, the duchess apologised for a “gigantic error in judgment” in accepting a £15,000 loan from Epstein to pay off her debts.

Two months later, Andrew stepped down as the UK’s trade envoy after it emerged he had stayed at the disgraced financial adviser’s Manhattan mansion after he had been imprisoned for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

His judgment had already been called into question for holding meetings with Libyan leader Col Muammar Gaddafi’s son, Saif, and for entertaining the son-in-law of Tunisia’s ousted president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali at Buckingham Palace.

And then there was the intriguing matter of the duke managing to sell Sunninghill Park, the Yorks’ marital home, for £3m more than its £12m asking price in 2007 to Timor Kulibayev, the son-in-law of the President of Kazakhstan.

The Yorks do not pay any rent on Royal Lodge, the freehold of which is owned by the Crown Estate, after spending £7.5m renovating the Grade II listed 30-room property in 2003. They are also understood to get favourable leasing deals on their Range Rovers.

Nevertheless, cash flow has been a problem since the duke stepped down as a working royal “for the foreseeable future” in November 2019. Some might say his finances are on a slippery slope.

