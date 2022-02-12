Prince Andrew was ‘total creep and constant sex pest’, claims former physio

A massage therapist who regularly treated Prince Andrew in his bedroom has claimed he was a “constant sex pest” who asked her intimate questions about her sex life.

Emma Gruenbaum, now 50, alleged he was a “total creep” and would try to hug her at the end of each of the six sessions they had together in 2005.

The physio claimed she swore at him during their first meeting after he made a comment about her bottom.

Ms Gruenbaum was a 34-year-old sports massage therapist at Wentworth Club in Surrey in early 2005 when she started treating Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who went on to recommend her.

She said his secretary called her up and invited her to the Royal Lodge, in Windsor Great Park, one Sunday afternoon, which she found “unusual”.

He allegedly insisted on being naked apart from his own towels during the massages and that the sessions should take place on his own table in his bedroom.

Ms Gruenbaum claimed she was told “not to make a fuss” by a staff member after she expressed her discomfort at the situation.

Describing their first encounter, she said she was attempting to adjust the height of the massage table when she alleges she heard him ask her an intimate question about her sex life.

She told The Sun: “I stood up quickly and turned around. I was up against the massage table and he was up against me, eyeball to eyeball. Almost touching, he was really close.

“And I went, ‘None of your f***ing business.’ And he just looked at me in sort of a dead stare and said, ‘You can’t talk to me like that.’ I said, ‘Well you can’t speak to me like that’.

“I had a lot of high-profile clients and often visited their homes.

“But Andrew was very different. He was a constant sex pest right from the start.”

Andrew’s office reportedly sent £80 (€95) cheques for the 70-minute sessions to Ms Gruenbaum’s home address, as well as a compliment slip.

Ms Gruenbaum spoke out about her experience after Prince Andrew’s legal team claimed that his sex abuse accuser may suffer from “false memories”.

Virginia Giuffre is suing him for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. She claims that she was trafficked by his friend, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, to have sex with him when she was 17.

Andrew, who has strenuously denied the allegations, is facing a civil jury trial later this year in New York.

Prince Andrew’s representatives declined to comment on Ms Gruenbaum’s allegations.