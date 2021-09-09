Prince Andrew travels 800km to Balmoral ‘to avoid lawsuit’

Prince Andrew has not been seen in public for weeks

Britain’s Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, has returned to his mother’s estate of Balmoral as attempts to serve him legal papers over sex allegations continue.

Andrew (61), who has not been seen in public for several weeks, travelled 800km from his home in Windsor to the Scottish estate on Tuesday.

Efforts began last month to present him with a copy of a civil lawsuit in which Virginia Roberts Giuffre alleges rape and sexual assault.

Andrew has denied all of the charges.

He has so far avoided repeated attempts to be handed the lawsuit.

The visit to Balmoral, his second this summer, was planned some time ago, it is understood.

Ms Giuffre’s lawyer has accused the Duke’s legal team of “stonewalling” and made clear that wherever Andrew is, they will find him and “get someone there with the paperwork”.

