Prince Andrew to walk behind Queen Elizabeth’s coffin next week, but will then disappear from the public eye

Prince Andrew may have been granted a temporary reprieve to mourn his beloved mother – but he remains persona non grata as far as the Firm is concerned.

While Buckingham Palace is willing to accommodate his presence at both Monday’s state funeral and the events leading up to it, once Queen Elizabeth has been finally laid to rest, there is little hope of a comeback.

When his mother was alive there was more tolerance for the royal described by some as her “favourite” son. Despite stepping down from public life in disgrace in November 2019 over his relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, the duke (62) played a prominent role in accompanying the former monarch to Prince Philip’s memorial service in March.

It was his first public appearance since he paid an undisclosed sum to settle a civil sex abuse case in the US brought by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s victims. He has denied the allegations.

The move was taken as a sign that the duke still had maternal support.

It is no secret that Andrew is not particularly close to his brother, the new king – and having helped to orchestrate his permanent exit from royal life, it’s always been thought that the duke has no future in Charles III’s slimmed-down monarchy.

But while he will join his siblings in playing a prominent role in the coming days – and walking behind Queen Elizabeth’s coffin – once it is all over, he will be expected to retreat back to a life lived well under the royal radar.

