Prince Andrew ‘served with US sex case legal papers’

Lawyers for the woman suing the UK’s Prince Andrew over sexual assault allegations have claimed to have served legal papers on him, according to a document filed in a New York court.

Virginia Giuffre has sued Queen Elizabeth’s son for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. She claims she was trafficked by Andrew’s friend — convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein — to have sex with the duke, when she was aged 17. Prince Andrew has denied all the allegations.

According to UK tabloids, he was last seen arriving at the royal Scottish retreat of Balmoral Castle last month — and was thought to have been accompanied by his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

In documents filed to the US district court for the southern district of New York last Friday, the lawyers state there was a first attempt to serve the papers on the duke on August 26, when an agent went to Windsor Great Park. They say a police officer, who was the head of security, told the agent officers were not able to accept service of any court process, or let anyone trying to serve legal papers on to the property.

The agent returned the next day and was told the court process could be left with the police officer at the main gate “and that this matter would then be forwarded on to the legal team”.

The document says the papers were enclosed “in a plastic sleeve and then in an A4 envelope, addressed to the said defendant, Prince Andrew, Duke of York” and then left with the police officer.

It says within 21 days of the summons the plaintiff must be served an answer to the complaint, and “if you fail to respond, judgment by default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint”.

Prince Andrew has stepped back from public duties amid the fallout from his relationship with Epstein.

It came after a 2019 Newsnight interview which saw him attempt to draw a line under his relationship with Epstein, who died in prison two years ago, but ended up being dubbed a “car-crash”.

Lawyers for Ms Giuffre filed the civil suit citing allegations of battery by sexual assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress against the Duke.

Buckingham Palace refused to comment. A spokeswoman representing Prince Andrew also declined to comment.